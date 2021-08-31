CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Oysters in the house

My love affair with tinned smoked oysters goes back decades.

They’re little more than a dollar a can, stack well in the pantry and pack a strong flavor and oil that makes me feel luxurious.

My whole family loves them, yet I know they are not for everyone.

Pair them with cream cheese for appetizers or fold them into an omelet for a meal good enough to go with Champagne.

Cooking with Truffles:

I recently got a honeysuckle eating demo. I’d been doing it wrong.

Since then I’ve heard of honeysuckle jam, moonshine and beer.

I just picked up the new book “Cooking with Truffles: A Chef’s Guide.”

Guess what I find? A recipe for Honeysuckle Gelato with Vanilla and Black Winter Truffle Salt.

Is cooking with them all new to you?

Try growing them.

Truffles are mastery and mystery say famers. Susi Gott Séguret writes this book that offers glimpses of maybe not so much how you already cook, but about how you’d like to live.

Truffled Roasted Leg of Lamb with Herbs and Tagliatelle with Truffle Cream and Asparagus Points look and sound fancy, but they’re actually doable in the home kitchen.

Need more simplicity? Simmer some Truffled Bone Marrow.

Yabbaduu

How can you enjoy chocolate so much without eating it that you’re likely to break out in smiles?

Yabbaduu Face Balm comes with a song and a smell.

A little pot of cream holds this happiness. Rub a little under and on your nose and breathe in the aroma of chocolate. There’s like 60 substances that go into your thought process.

This cocoa bean fragrance made me feel like I was at a chocolatier in Europe. I felt better just twisting the lid off and getting a whiff.

We have the Germans to thank for this product. Chasteberry releases dopamine and endorphins.

Monk’s Pepper sounds cool. Too bad you can’t smell this good stuff through your computer, but you can hear the peppy song at yabbaduu.com.

Andrew & Everett

This brand offers clean label cheese that’s with selections including “aged over 90 days,” rustic thick cut, and “udderly the best.”

If you’re into healthier choices at all you can tell makers like this are proud to discuss preservative and hormone-free products with fewer and better ingredients.

A “clean label” is part of this honesty and pride.

Sharp White Cheddar, Mozzarella, Fiesta Blend and American Cheese have your faves covered in delicious form.

Get this: grass-fed cows are raised on small, fourth-generation family-owned farms in America’s heartland, and each farm has approximately 15 heads of cattle.

Milk is made into cheese within 48 hours.

Don’t you want to visit these cows?

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur area foodie checking her supply of smoked oysters. Reach her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.