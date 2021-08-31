expand
August 31, 2021

Father of former Longhorn quarterback to speak to Nederland coaches

By Chris Moore

Published 12:07 am Tuesday, August 31, 2021

The father of a former Heisman Trophy finalist will talk to the Nederland coaches before their rivalry game with Port Neches-Groves this year.

Brad McCoy, the father of former Texas Longhorn and current NFL quarterback Colt McCoy, will speak to the Nederland coaches the Monday prior to Mid County Madness.

Nederland Head Coach Monte Barrow said the idea came about during convocation a few weeks ago.

Flip Flippen, a public speaker who specializes in educator training and team development, spoke to the Nederland teachers. Afterwards, he spoke with Barrow and recommended Brad McCoy.

“The administration set up for him to come talk to all of the coaches,” Barrow said. “I think we have an in-service day the Monday before PNG. I haven’t heard him speak, but I have heard he is really good. I got to talk to Flip and one of his guys. He was telling me how good it was and said it would be beneficial.”

Brad McCoy works for the Flippen Group, owned by Flip. He joined the group in 2010 after 27 years as an athletic director, head football coach and teacher.

He graduated from Abilene Christian University in 1983 and currently resides in Abilene with his wife Debra McCoy.

Colt McCoy currently plays for the Arizona Cardinals and his younger brother Case McCoy also played quarterback at the University of Texas.

