expand
Ad Spot

September 1, 2021

Mayda Annette Depwe

Mayda Annette Depwe

By PA News

Published 5:12 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Mayda Annette Depwe, 87, of Port Arthur passed away peacefully at her home in Beaumont on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Mayda was born on December 29, 1933 in Frederick, Oklahoma to Chester and Rachel Cruse.

At an early age the family moved to California where she grew up. Mayda publicly confessed Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior in 1945 at the Eagle Rock Presbyterian Church in Los Angeles.

Mayda graduated from Eagle Rock High School and then furthered her education at UCLA where she received both her AA and BA.

She then pursued her M. Ed. in psychology at Stephen F. Austin in Nacogdoches.

Mayda was employed by the Port Arthur ISD and Orange ISD as a teacher, counselor and administrator.

She was in numerous state and national professional organizations, including Phi Beta Kappa Society.

She was a classical musician who always looked forward to playing piano for both the Presbyterian and Baptist churches.

She thoroughly enjoyed watching her Cowboy and Bruin games.

Mayda was married to Raymond Depwe for over 50 years and helped establish his successful business, Soutex Surveyors, in Port Arthur.

She was a kind soul who put others before herself.

Mayda loved and appreciated her caregivers Ivony, Dinora, Sofia, Elcie and the care provided by Harbor Hospice.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Depwe; parents, Chester and Rachel Cruse and brother, Chester Mack Cruse.
Mayda is survived by her nephew, Stephen Cruse and wife Mendy; niece, Nicole Chase and husband Chris; great-nephew, Brandon Chase; great-nieces, Delaney Cruse and Lauren Chase and sister-in-law, Jean Cruse.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions can send them to First Baptist Church of Groves Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 937, Groves, Texas, 77619 or to The Museum of the Gulf Coast, 700 Proctor Street, Port Arthur, Texas, 77640 in honor of Mayda A. Depwe.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Is another Mid County Jack leaving the box?

PNG kicker Tate Sandell gives team a leg up on opponents

PNG, Nederland coaches clarify last week’s game results

BOB WEST ON GOLF — Golf marks 25 years of Tiger Woods with awe and tributes

Local

Is another Mid County Jack leaving the box?

Groves

PNG kicker Tate Sandell gives team a leg up on opponents

Groves

PNG, Nederland coaches clarify last week’s game results

Local

Confusion concerns antibody infusion patients; County announces mobile testing schedule

Local

Port Arthur drive-by shooting targets home with residents inside

Local

Nederland City Council voices support for airport development; awaits construction details

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — PNG’s Student Council ready to make positive change

Local

Evolving Port Arthur EDC board meets; those in attendance have hard time hearing

Local

Nederland native leading volunteer support at Fort Hood

High School Sports

Memorial thumper Devuan Davenport plays with no fear

High School Sports

Nederland receiver’s growth spurt adds new weapon to Bulldogs’ offense

Business

Twisted Gypsy celebrated as Nederland Chamber Business of the Month

College/Pro Sports

Father of former Longhorn quarterback to speak to Nederland coaches

Local

Information on free COVID testing centers to be announced

Check this Out

Lamar State hosting free COVID vaccination clinic

Lifestyle

Gift of Life names interim board president to help medically underserved in SETX

Business

Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation moving ahead with changes in leadership

Beaumont

$6,400 theft in fishing lures foiled at Academy

Business

ON THE MENU — Enjoy catering, delicious to-go plates with Klasic Taste

Local

Nederland PD to add new officer, add detective position to ranks

Local

Port Arthur Eyemart express helps visually impaired

Columns

FLOYD BATISTE — Outgoing Port Arthur EDC CEO says goodbye to community he loves

Local

TxDOT provides timeline to reconfigure cloverleaf; updates other projects

Local

Affidavit: Port Neches man was riding on 4-wheeler with meth in pocket