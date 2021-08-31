expand
September 1, 2021

Raymond John Simon

By PA News

Published 5:16 pm Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Raymond John Simon, 80, of Nederland, Texas passed away Friday, August 27, 2021 at his residence.

Raymond was born October 10, 1940 in Rayne, Louisiana to Odessa Simon and Elzea Hebert Simon.

He was a lifelong resident of this area and a former member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches.

Raymond retired from DuPont Beaumont as Supervisor over Central Shops.

He was a member of Fraternal Order of Eagles #3743, American Legion Post #493, and Knights of Columbus.  He was also a member of the San Jacinto High Rollers and the Sea Rim Striders.

Raymond served his country in the US Army Reserves.

Visitation for family and friends will begin at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Levingston Funeral Home in Port Neches with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m.  Entombment will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park.

Surviving relatives include his wife, Pam Vickers of Nederland, Texas; daughter, Leslie Odom of Beaumont, Texas; son, Christopher “Bart” Simon of Port Neches, Texas; sister, Esther Vincent of Port Neches, Texas; grandchildren, Cheyenne Eads and husband Lance, Cierra Odom, Trent Vickers, and Tyler Vickers; great grandchildren, Tagen, Abriele, Landon, and Cameron.

Memorial contributions may be sent to: Fraternal Order of Eagles # 3743, 2313 Nederland Avenue, Port Neches, Texas 77651.

