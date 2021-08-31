Twisted Gypsy celebrated as Nederland Chamber Business of the Month
Twisted Gypsy boutique was named Nederland Chamber of Commerce August Business of the Month.
Evy Knight and husband Donny have created a chic, boho-style boutique right in the heart of Nederland.
According to the Chamber, this “zen den” is a great place to look for the latest fashions, shoes, jewelry and accessories, including some “helpful” boutique-inspired items that can’t be found just anywhere.
Twisted Gypsy is located at 1219 Boston Avenue.
Call 409-344-8998 for more information.