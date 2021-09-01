7 COVID deaths reported in Mid County & Port Arthur

Information released Wednesday morning by the Port Arthur Health Department point to a particularly deadly previous 24 hours connected to COVID-19.

Health officials said seven people died across Mid County and Port Arthur, striking all races, genders and age ranges.

The Port Arthur victims included a Black female between 35 and 40 years old and a Hispanic female between 65 and 70 years old.

The Groves residents included a White male between 50 and 55 years old and a Hispanic male between 55 and 60 years old.

The Nederland residents included two White males between 45-50 and 75-80.

The Port Neches resident was a White male between the age range of 50 and 55 years old.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths reported since the beginning of the pandemic is 88 for Port Arthur, 26 for Groves, 35 for Nederland and 16 for Port Neches.

During the same period, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported new COVID-19 positive individuals for Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.

There are confirmations of 27 for Port Arthur, 20 for Groves, 20 for Nederland and seven for Port Neches.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported is 74.