expand
Ad Spot

September 1, 2021

CHRIS MOORE — Dealing with survivor’s guilt in hurricane season

By Chris Moore

Published 12:04 am Wednesday, September 1, 2021

As Hurricane Ida pounded the Louisiana coast Sunday, I had mixed feelings of stark sadness for our neighbors and profound relief that it wasn’t us.

I felt and still feel guilty for the latter. I experienced something close to joy watching that cone turn away from Southeast Texas. In polite conversation, I will say I was relieved because our community cannot afford another disastrous blow from Mother Nature, but deep down, it is really my selfishness that drives the relief.

Don’t get me wrong; I am happy my friends and family do not have to go through it either.

Survivor’s guilt occurs when someone or a group of people feel that something wrong has happened because they survived something that others didn’t.

This often occurs on battlefields and is common when individuals are able to make it out of poverty to extreme wealth.

It could have easily been us and has been us many times before and will be us again. That fact is why the image of the Longhorn hugging the alligator is so prominent. Sometimes it feels as though only these two states and Florida catch the brunt every time.

This time, 16 years to the day that Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans, the area is dealing with the destruction of Hurricane Ida, which was a Category 4 when it made landfall. The storm had sustained winds of 145 mph, and the many videos of buildings being torn apart as the debris flew into flooded streets provide only a glimpse into what people will be dealing with in the coming days, weeks, months and years.

The shattered power grid will leave much of the state without power for weeks.

The strain on the medical industry alone is sure to have a devastating and long-lasting impact. Many people are going into shelters in close proximity in the middle of a spike of COVID-19.

Not that there should be any one particular reason to be kind to anyone, but for those who might find it more difficult, please keep in mind that we likely have displaced people and families that might not be able to go back home or have a home to go back to.

On top of all of the other stresses going on in the world right now, they are dealing with one more thing.

Not to mention, we are just getting into the heat of hurricane season for our area. The end of August through at least the beginning of October seems to be our most active time.

The same way we seesaw back and forth taking the full blow of hurricanes and tropical storms, we also take turns helping each other out.

It is now our turn to donate money, food and supplies where we see fit and offer any other form of help any way we can.

 

Chris Moore is the sports editor for Port Arthur Newsmedia. He can be reached at chris.moore@panews.com.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Adaptive Sports for Kids readies fishing fun for special needs community

Is another Mid County Jack leaving the box?

PNG kicker Tate Sandell gives team a leg up on opponents

PNG, Nederland coaches clarify last week’s game results

Local

Adaptive Sports for Kids readies fishing fun for special needs community

Local

Is another Mid County Jack leaving the box?

Groves

PNG kicker Tate Sandell gives team a leg up on opponents

Groves

PNG, Nederland coaches clarify last week’s game results

Local

Confusion concerns antibody infusion patients; County announces mobile testing schedule

Local

Port Arthur drive-by shooting targets home with residents inside

Local

Nederland City Council voices support for airport development; awaits construction details

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — PNG’s Student Council ready to make positive change

Local

Evolving Port Arthur EDC board meets; those in attendance have hard time hearing

Local

Nederland native leading volunteer support at Fort Hood

High School Sports

Memorial thumper Devuan Davenport plays with no fear

High School Sports

Nederland receiver’s growth spurt adds new weapon to Bulldogs’ offense

Business

Twisted Gypsy celebrated as Nederland Chamber Business of the Month

College/Pro Sports

Father of former Longhorn quarterback to speak to Nederland coaches

Local

Information on free COVID testing centers to be announced

Check this Out

Lamar State hosting free COVID vaccination clinic

Lifestyle

Gift of Life names interim board president to help medically underserved in SETX

Business

Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation moving ahead with changes in leadership

Beaumont

$6,400 theft in fishing lures foiled at Academy

Business

ON THE MENU — Enjoy catering, delicious to-go plates with Klasic Taste

Local

Nederland PD to add new officer, add detective position to ranks

Local

Port Arthur Eyemart express helps visually impaired

Columns

FLOYD BATISTE — Outgoing Port Arthur EDC CEO says goodbye to community he loves

Local

TxDOT provides timeline to reconfigure cloverleaf; updates other projects