expand
Ad Spot

September 1, 2021

PNG kicker Tate Sandell gives team a leg up on opponents

By Chris Moore

Published 12:10 am Wednesday, September 1, 2021

PORT NECHES — There aren’t many times in team sports where an individual player has all of the pressure on them. Some of the most pressurized moments in sports occur when an athlete is left alone with his or her thoughts and everyone watching.

A basketball player shooting game-winning free throws and a golfer making a tournament-winning putt rank up alongside a place kicker attempting a field goal in a football game.

For most high school football teams, the kicker is just another player on the roster who happens to have a decent leg. While Tate Sandell was once a receiver for the Port Neches-Groves Indians, he has refined his skills so much that he has the attention of multiple colleges.

“Kicking is all mental,” Sandell said. “You can have (legendary NFL kicker) Adam Vinatieri coaching you, but you have to win the mental game in your head. Once you get your confidence up, you are rolling and that is what I am working on.”

Tate Sandell practices his punting. Chris Moore/The News

The kicker spent the summer trying to perfect his craft.

“I have been going to a lot of camps to try and get my name out there,” Sandell said. “I try to come out to the stadium and not over kick. It is important to have a good, spread out schedule.”

Sandell said he has been in communication with approximately six schools about kicking for them after he graduates from PNG.

For this season, his goal is to continue improving.

“In high school teams, not a lot of the special teams guys come through,” Sandell said. “There is a lot of work that goes into it. It is more than what people see both on and off the field. It is not just come to practice and kick.”

PNG Head Coach Brandon Faircloth said Sandell is often kicking at the stadium well after everyone has left from practice.

“He is a gym rat,” Faircloth said. “We can’t get him out of here. It shows with how he has progressed. He works hard and it pays off.”

Field goals are not Sandell’s only specialty. The kicker is also the team’s punter and added a 50-yard punt to his resume against Jasper.

“He can flip the field at any time,” Faircloth said. “That is a big weapon, and we are glad to have him on our team.”

Sandell said he has had to play catch up after getting a late start to taking the role seriously.

“Usually, kids start going to camps around their freshman or eighth-grade year,” Sandell said. “My first camp was my junior year. I kind of came up out of nowhere and made huge jumps. When I first started kicking, I was jumping for joy at a 50 yarder.”

Sandell said he has hit a wind-aided 67-yard field goal by himself. He said his longest in-game kick was 40 yards in the Indians’ final scrimmage against West-Orange Stark.

“My goal for the season is to not miss again and just do my job,” he said.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Adaptive Sports for Kids readies fishing fun for special needs community

Is another Mid County Jack leaving the box?

PNG kicker Tate Sandell gives team a leg up on opponents

PNG, Nederland coaches clarify last week’s game results

Local

Adaptive Sports for Kids readies fishing fun for special needs community

Local

Is another Mid County Jack leaving the box?

Groves

PNG kicker Tate Sandell gives team a leg up on opponents

Groves

PNG, Nederland coaches clarify last week’s game results

Local

Confusion concerns antibody infusion patients; County announces mobile testing schedule

Local

Port Arthur drive-by shooting targets home with residents inside

Local

Nederland City Council voices support for airport development; awaits construction details

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — PNG’s Student Council ready to make positive change

Local

Evolving Port Arthur EDC board meets; those in attendance have hard time hearing

Local

Nederland native leading volunteer support at Fort Hood

High School Sports

Memorial thumper Devuan Davenport plays with no fear

High School Sports

Nederland receiver’s growth spurt adds new weapon to Bulldogs’ offense

Business

Twisted Gypsy celebrated as Nederland Chamber Business of the Month

College/Pro Sports

Father of former Longhorn quarterback to speak to Nederland coaches

Local

Information on free COVID testing centers to be announced

Check this Out

Lamar State hosting free COVID vaccination clinic

Lifestyle

Gift of Life names interim board president to help medically underserved in SETX

Business

Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation moving ahead with changes in leadership

Beaumont

$6,400 theft in fishing lures foiled at Academy

Business

ON THE MENU — Enjoy catering, delicious to-go plates with Klasic Taste

Local

Nederland PD to add new officer, add detective position to ranks

Local

Port Arthur Eyemart express helps visually impaired

Columns

FLOYD BATISTE — Outgoing Port Arthur EDC CEO says goodbye to community he loves

Local

TxDOT provides timeline to reconfigure cloverleaf; updates other projects