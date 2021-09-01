expand
Ad Spot

September 1, 2021

Port Neches-Groves Head Coach Brandon Faircloth talks to his team after practice. Chris Moore/The News

PNG, Nederland coaches clarify last week’s game results

By Chris Moore

Published 12:09 am Wednesday, September 1, 2021

Inclement weather forced several Week 1 games in the area to end early, leaving the results of the games in doubt.

Port Neches-Groves was up 14-7 on Jasper with 7:31 remaining in the third quarter when lightning sent both teams into the locker room.

In Nederland, the Bulldogs led West Orange-Stark 14-6 with 1:27 left in the third quarter.

“We were in the second half and we were winning,” PNG Coach Brandon Faircloth said. “To me, it is a win. I don’t know what the ruling is. We had the most points when they left. Those are details that I am not worried about. I was proud of our guys. Jasper was a really good team, so for us to beat them, I was really proud of our team.”

In Nederland, Head Coach Monte Barrow said his team’s game against WOS would be considered no contest.

“We weren’t going to disrespect Coach (Cornel) Thompson and West Orange to think that they couldn’t come back and win that game,” Barrow said. “I hadn’t even talked to Coach Thompson about any of that. It is a win for us if we take away what happened and bring it forward with us, the good and the bad. I don’t know what people will put on our record, but it is 0-0 to me.”

Neither game was against a district opponent and does not have any impact on postseason standings. Barrow said both teams would have likely tried to reschedule for the following day had the contest been a district game.

MaxPreps gave both home teams a win for their games.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Is another Mid County Jack leaving the box?

PNG kicker Tate Sandell gives team a leg up on opponents

PNG, Nederland coaches clarify last week’s game results

BOB WEST ON GOLF — Golf marks 25 years of Tiger Woods with awe and tributes

Local

Is another Mid County Jack leaving the box?

Groves

PNG kicker Tate Sandell gives team a leg up on opponents

Groves

PNG, Nederland coaches clarify last week’s game results

Local

Confusion concerns antibody infusion patients; County announces mobile testing schedule

Local

Port Arthur drive-by shooting targets home with residents inside

Local

Nederland City Council voices support for airport development; awaits construction details

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — PNG’s Student Council ready to make positive change

Local

Evolving Port Arthur EDC board meets; those in attendance have hard time hearing

Local

Nederland native leading volunteer support at Fort Hood

High School Sports

Memorial thumper Devuan Davenport plays with no fear

High School Sports

Nederland receiver’s growth spurt adds new weapon to Bulldogs’ offense

Business

Twisted Gypsy celebrated as Nederland Chamber Business of the Month

College/Pro Sports

Father of former Longhorn quarterback to speak to Nederland coaches

Local

Information on free COVID testing centers to be announced

Check this Out

Lamar State hosting free COVID vaccination clinic

Lifestyle

Gift of Life names interim board president to help medically underserved in SETX

Business

Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation moving ahead with changes in leadership

Beaumont

$6,400 theft in fishing lures foiled at Academy

Business

ON THE MENU — Enjoy catering, delicious to-go plates with Klasic Taste

Local

Nederland PD to add new officer, add detective position to ranks

Local

Port Arthur Eyemart express helps visually impaired

Columns

FLOYD BATISTE — Outgoing Port Arthur EDC CEO says goodbye to community he loves

Local

TxDOT provides timeline to reconfigure cloverleaf; updates other projects

Local

Affidavit: Port Neches man was riding on 4-wheeler with meth in pocket