Allen Ray Thomas, 42, of Port Arthur, Texas, passed away on August 27, 2021.

Allen was born on January 18, 1979.

He grew up in Lubbock, Texas and made his home in Port Arthur, where he started his family and worked for the City for many years.

Allen was a loving father, husband and friend.

To his wife and children, he was their everything, their world. He was funny and kind.

He was a gentle spirit who made anyone he was around feel good with his warm smile and chuckle. He loved spending time with family, playing video games, watching movies, and the occasional thrill of sky diving.

Allen is survived by his wife, Monica Snow and children, McKenzie Thomas, Anthony Thomas and Makayla Snow.

A memorial service will be held at Breath of Life Ministries in Port Arthur, Texas, on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 2 p.m.