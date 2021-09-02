expand
September 3, 2021

Damier Trivira Martin

By PA News

Published 4:31 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021

Damier Trivira Martin was born to Ava Baker and Sydney Martin, Jr., on January 10th, 1976 in Port Arthur, Texas.

Damier was engaged to Emmit Mouton and scheduled to be married in October 2021.

Damier leaves to cherish her unforgettable memories, her mother, Ava Marie Baker; father, Sydney Martin, Jr.; two daughters, Bryiah Williams and Zamier Mouton; one sister, Azure Dismuke (Mayone); one brother, Demetre Martin; one nephew, Landon Dismuke; special friends, and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

Service for Damier Martin will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, September 4th, 2021 at Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 5848 Roosevelt Ave, Port Arthur, Texas, 77640.

Viewing will be from 9:00am until service time.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

