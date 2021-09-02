expand
September 3, 2021

Pastor Samuel Joseph Sr.

By PA News

Published 4:33 pm Thursday, September 2, 2021

Pastor Samuel Joseph Sr., 82, of Port Arthur, Texas, affectionately known by close family and friends as “Rev.” and “Big Boy” peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Samuel and his twin brother were born to the late Willie Joseph and Classie Coleman on June 25, 1939. He was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.

He was baptized at an early age at St. Luke Baptist Church in Morrow, Louisiana. Later moved to Port Arthur, Texas in 1956 and became a member of Eastern Star Baptist Church.

In 1974, Rev. was anointed by the holy spirit and called to preach the uncompromised word of God at St. Mark Baptist Church in Port Arthur, Texas and Starlight Baptist Church in Orange, Texas.

He was presently the pastor of Shilo Baptist Church where he has lead for over 43 years. He also retired from both Lamar State College Port Arthur and BF Goodrich.

In 2017, he was awarded the “Key to the City” of Port Arthur, Texas.

He was actively involved in the Civil Rights Movement and served as President of the Black Pastor’s Association.

He was also the eldest pastor in Port Arthur, Texas.

On April 24, 1957, he married Helen Augustine and they were blessed to be married 64 years. To this union five children were born: Debra (Steven, Sr.), Carolyn Faye (Stanley), Samuel, Jr. (Renata), Louis Ray and Stacey (James) also a reared niece Demetra (Jeff); 19 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one brother James Banks of Port Arthur; one sister Jenny Stevens (Roger) of Lemoyen, Louisiana; two aunts Anita Dixon and Edna Dixon (Robert) of Port Arthur, TX.; and a host of other family friends to cherish his memories.

Rev. was known for having special relationships with every person he came in contact with.

He never met stranger and always patiently poured wisdom into others. He ignited the torch for a foundation of love, memories, and a legacy that will continue in the hearts of his loved ones.

A lie in state will take place on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 3 pm until 9 pm at Shilo Baptist Church, 1725 Bluebonnet Ave, Port Arthur, TX. Funeral service will be at 11 am on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Shilo Baptist Church with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park.

