Weather Service talks hotter temps this weekend & tropical disturbance concerns
Daily scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected over the next week.
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in Southeast Texas will run 5 degrees above normal Friday through the weekend.
Heat advisories may be needed.
In the tropics, a disturbance in the western Caribbean has a 20 percent chance for development in the Bay of Campeche before it moves inland over Mexico next week.
Hurricane Larry stays out in the Atlantic.
A disturbance coming off the coast of Africa has a 30 percent chance for development.
None of these systems will affect our region over the next week, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.