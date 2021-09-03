expand
Ad Spot

September 3, 2021

Lamar State College Port Arthur President Dr. Betty Reynard speaks in July during a press conference in Austin while state Rep. Dade Phelan, Texas Speaker of the House, sits in the background. (Courtesy photo)

Lamar State address campus rules concerning open carry gun law

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 12:26 am Friday, September 3, 2021

A new Texas law allows most Texans to carry handguns in public without going through training or having to get permits.

House Bill 1927 on Constitutional Carry took effect Wednesday, potentially changing greatly the public dynamics of the state. However, one local location will stay largely unimpacted — Lamar State College Port Arthur.

“Constitutional carry did not change the application of the Concealed Carry legislation that was passed a few years ago,” College President Dr. Betty Reynard said. “The campus continues to abide by and comply with all aspects of Concealed Carry.”

Campus leaders said handguns are allowed on all college and university campuses statewide, but pistols must be worn under clothing or placed in a purse or pack that a person is carrying.

Openly showing a gun, including in a holster that is substantially visible, anywhere on campus remains illegal.

Community colleges are allowed to have gun-free zones, including college child care centers, patient care facilities, science labs, intercollegiate athletic events and individual assigned offices. People must be at least 21 years old to purchase and carry a firearm in Texas.

On the Lamar State College Port Arthur campus, areas designated gun-free zones are the Carl Parker Center during intercollegiate athletic events and any area where UIL-sanctioned events are taking place, since it includes students typically under 18.

Some Texas law enforcement officers fear removing restrictions to carrying handguns could increase crime rates while putting officers and residents in danger.

“When it comes down to it, it’s just a sense of disappointment that the bill ultimately was passed,” said Kevin Lawrence, executive director of the Texas Municipal Police Association, to The Texas Tribune.

Conservative activists have long pushed for a permit-less carry law in Texas, but such measures got little traction in the previous three legislative sessions. In 2019, a permit-less carry bill didn’t even get a committee hearing in the Texas House.

“Texas is finally a pro-gun state despite years of foot-dragging, roadblocks and excuses from the spineless political class,” Texas Gun Rights executive director Chris McNutt said in a statement after Abbott signed the bill. “I’m proud of the work grassroots gun owners have put in to get Texas Constitutional Carry finally signed into law.”

Information from The Texas Tribune was used in this report.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

First-of-its-kind underground CO2 storage project eyes Port Arthur

Port Arthur & Mid County see 107 new COVID cases, more virus deaths reported

Port Arthur Indictment: 1 dead, 1 paralyzed and another faces a murder charge

District Attorney Bob Wortham talks about decision not to seek reelection

Local

First-of-its-kind underground CO2 storage project eyes Port Arthur

BREAKING NEWS

Port Arthur & Mid County see 107 new COVID cases, more virus deaths reported

Local

Port Arthur Indictment: 1 dead, 1 paralyzed and another faces a murder charge

Local

District Attorney Bob Wortham talks about decision not to seek reelection

Local

Lamar State address campus rules concerning open carry gun law

Local

PHOTO GALLERY — Vaccinations administered at Lamar State

High School Sports

Bulldogs take show on the road to play Houston Austin

High School Sports

Nederland volleyball to battle in Bridge City

BREAKING NEWS

Weather Service talks hotter temps this weekend & tropical disturbance concerns

Local

Free vaccine access open today with PA Health Department & Carl Parker Center

Local

Port Arthur Census count meets goal, shows growth despite early doubts

Local

City Council approves $400K to continue Downtown Nederland redevelopment

Lifestyle

Sertoma celebrates community impact & Ed Kestler as Sertoman of the Year

High School Sports

Memorial coach’s message to young Titans – “You haven’t arrived”

High School Sports

PNG grateful to play Timberwolves after weekend of devastating weather

Columns

MONIQUE BATSON — COVID is back in my house like an unwanted guest that won’t leave

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 25-31

Local

7 COVID deaths reported in Mid County & Port Arthur

Local

Wild & stray concerns forcing Port Arthur to focus attention after runner forced to stab dog

Local

Confusion cleared for antibody infusion patients; County announces mobile testing schedule

Local

Fishing fun for special needs community set; sign up with Adaptive Sports for Kids

Local

Port Arthur drive-by shooting targets home with residents inside

High School Sports

PNG, Nederland coaches weigh in on win/loss records following Week 1’s premature endings

Columns

ASK A COP — Port Arthur Police talk new law allowing legal carrying of handgun