September 3, 2021

Deon Williams (Courtesy photo)

Port Arthur Indictment: 1 dead, 1 paralyzed and another faces a murder charge

By PA News

Published 12:30 am Friday, September 3, 2021

A Port Arthur man accused of opening fire on two men outside a convenience store, killing one and paralyzing the other, was indicted this week for the crimes.

Police believe Deon Patrick Williams, 22, shot the two men in the parking lot of Speedy Stop, 600 W. Gulfway Drive, on Aug. 16.

A Port Arthur police officer witnessed shots fired from the store parking lot and found the two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the men, Derrick Pitre, 56, of Port Arthur was unresponsive and brought to a local hospital for treatment. The other man, also of Port Arthur, was brought to a hospital by private vehicle, according to the probable cause affidavits.

Two Port Arthur men were shot outside this convenience store in the 600 block of west Gulfway Drive. (Mary Meaux/The News)

A witness reportedly identified the shooter and investigators, with the help of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office warrant officers, arrested Williams in the 1800 block of Rev. Dr. Ransom Howard Street, also known as Seventh Street on an unrelated charge.

The homeowner gave police verbal consent to search the home and, according to the affidavits, police found clothing and sandals that matched what were seen on surveillance video.

In addition, a handgun was located inside the home. The gun was test fired and a shell casing was compared against the recovered shell casings from the scene of the shooting, and they matched, police said.

Williams was read his Miranda Warning and allegedly made a statement about the shooting.

Pitre died at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont from his injuries on Aug. 25.

The other shooting victim was reportedly paralyzed and unable to be interviewed, the document read.

Williams was originally housed in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on two aggravated assault charges with bonds totaling $1 million. He now faces the murder charge bumping his total bond to $2 million, according to the jail roster.

A scrap of crime scene tape is shown the morning after the scene of a night shooting in Port Arthur. (Mary Meaux/The News)

