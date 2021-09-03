expand
September 3, 2021

Port Arthur & Mid County see 107 new COVID cases, more virus deaths reported

By PA News

Published 10:59 am Friday, September 3, 2021

More than 100 new COVID cases confirmed and more deaths attributed to the disease lowlight reporting from Port Arthur and Mid County health officials Thursday evening and Friday morning.

The City of Port Arthur Health Department announced Friday morning that the previous day’s COVID-19 positive data indicated dozens of new cases in Port Arthur, Groves, Nederland and Port Neches.

There are confirmations of 68 for Port Arthur, 10 for Groves, 10 for Nederland and 19 for Port Neches. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases reported is 107.

On Thursday, the City of Port Arthur Health Department reported COVID-19 related deaths in residents of Port Arthur and Nederland.

The Port Arthur resident was a White female between 75 and 80 years old.

Nederland residents included two White females between 45 and 50 years old and between 95 and 100 years old.

The total number of COVID-19 related deaths reported since the beginning of the pandemic is 89 for Port Arthur and 37 for Nederland.

Information released the day before by the health department indicated seven people died across Mid County and Port Arthur, striking all races, genders and age ranges.

