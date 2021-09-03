expand
Ad Spot

September 4, 2021

The National Weather Service put out this storm track on Friday.

STORM WATCH: Tropical development to reach Gulf of Mexico next week

By PA News

Published 1:06 pm Friday, September 3, 2021

A disturbance in Central America has a low 30 percent chance for tropical development when it gets in the Bay of Campeche late this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, it will move next week northwest or north across the western Gulf of Mexico.

“Unfavorable upper level winds could limit significant development during that time,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

“It is too early to provide details on any potential impacts, but regardless of tropical cyclone development, there could be an increase in moisture and rainfall along portions of the northern Gulf Coast next week.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

How local cities went from reporting few virus cases to “grim” numbers

Titans score 4 times in final 5 minutes to blowout Barbers Hill

Port Neches-Groves makes plays, wins close game against Timberwolves

Nederland Bulldogs take to road, stomp Mustangs in complete performance

Local

How local cities went from reporting few virus cases to “grim” numbers

High School Sports

Nederland Bulldogs take to road, stomp Mustangs in complete performance

Local

Port Arthur Police: Argument over gloves leads to shooting in workplace

Local

Port Arthur man steals mother’s Mercedes SUV, crashes into parked cars

Beaumont

Police: Habitual burglar steals phone, tries to sell back to owner

Local

ON THE MENU — Tropical Bar and Grill offers vacation experience in Port Acres

Local

Port Arthur man reportedly steals car, crashes while being chased

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Vaccinations administered at Lamar State

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 23-29

Business

I Heart Mac & Cheese working to help Ida victims

Education

PHOTO FEATURE — LSCPA Culinary Arts classes move into new building

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: Bible study, Christian Women luncheon & anniversary planned

Local

STORM WATCH: Tropical development to reach Gulf of Mexico next week

Local

First-of-its-kind underground CO2 storage project eyes Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur & Mid County see 107 new COVID cases, more virus deaths reported

Local

Port Arthur Indictment: 1 dead, 1 paralyzed and another faces a murder charge

Local

District Attorney Bob Wortham talks about decision not to seek reelection

Local

Lamar State address campus rules concerning open carry gun law

Local

PHOTO GALLERY — Vaccinations administered at Lamar State

High School Sports

Bulldogs take show on the road to play Houston Austin

High School Sports

Nederland volleyball to battle in Bridge City

BREAKING NEWS

Weather Service talks hotter temps this weekend & tropical disturbance concerns

Local

Free vaccine access open today with PA Health Department & Carl Parker Center

Local

Port Arthur Census count meets goal, shows growth despite early doubts