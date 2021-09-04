expand
Ad Spot

September 4, 2021

KATHIE'S KORNER — Kathie Deasy

KATHIE’S KORNER — Labor definition: effort, industry, exertion, toil

By PA News

Published 12:01 am Saturday, September 4, 2021

I personally thank all the “hard workers” in America, especially on Labor Day.

Lazy people, wake up and get moving! If you don’t have a job or are retired (sitting around), volunteer somewhere. There are lots of opportunities for that. Examples: delivering mail or flowers in hospitals, rocking babies, driving friends to shopping areas, answering phones at your church, helping missionaries or ministers,\ and more.

The Labor Movement actually started on the first Labor Day in 1882 and dedicated a Federal Holiday in 1894 for workers.

Labor Day and Memorial Day are “patriotic holidays,” a yearly national tribute to the social and economic achievements of American workers.

My brothers and I were taught a hard, healthy, strong but satisfying “Work Ethic” in the ‘50s in California, where we were born and raised by two parents. They worked hard and built a very successful construction business, mainly bricklaying and stone work.

My dad was an amazing artist, from the blueprints he read, making bids on large tracks of beautiful homes and patios that are still standing. He sometimes traveled to Arizona for colorful or fossil laden rock for custom homes and fireplaces.

They taught us, as children, to work hard (we thought it was normal, still do) from chores, being part of the family, animal care, feeding, watering our birds, taking care of the dog, school work, homework, projects (handed in ON TIME), practicing our music instruments and voice and playing fair in neighborhood sports.

We played hard  too, being very competitive to want to win. This time of studying with coaches and practicing music from young ages was preparation for my brother and I to become professional musicians. It all adds up and counts.

Our three children were taught these same “work ethic” and as adults are very successful in their lives, law offices, all love God and their husbands and all have beautiful homes. They are not clock watchers but loyal workers, one and all.

I’m very proud of them and their accomplishments and they are happy.

So, next time someone says to you, “don’t work too hard,” just smile and work.

Happy Labor Day!

 

Kathie Deasy writes about religion for Port Arthur Newsmedia. She can be reached at kathiedeasy@hotmail.com.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

How local cities went from reporting few virus cases to “grim” numbers

Titans score 4 times in final 5 minutes to blowout Barbers Hill

Port Neches-Groves makes plays, wins close game against Timberwolves

Nederland Bulldogs take to road, stomp Mustangs in complete performance

Local

How local cities went from reporting few virus cases to “grim” numbers

High School Sports

Nederland Bulldogs take to road, stomp Mustangs in complete performance

Local

Port Arthur Police: Argument over gloves leads to shooting in workplace

Local

Port Arthur man steals mother’s Mercedes SUV, crashes into parked cars

Beaumont

Police: Habitual burglar steals phone, tries to sell back to owner

Local

ON THE MENU — Tropical Bar and Grill offers vacation experience in Port Acres

Local

Port Arthur man reportedly steals car, crashes while being chased

Local

PHOTO FEATURE — Vaccinations administered at Lamar State

Local

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 23-29

Business

I Heart Mac & Cheese working to help Ida victims

Education

PHOTO FEATURE — LSCPA Culinary Arts classes move into new building

Local

RELIGION BRIEFS: Bible study, Christian Women luncheon & anniversary planned

Local

STORM WATCH: Tropical development to reach Gulf of Mexico next week

Local

First-of-its-kind underground CO2 storage project eyes Port Arthur

Local

Port Arthur & Mid County see 107 new COVID cases, more virus deaths reported

Local

Port Arthur Indictment: 1 dead, 1 paralyzed and another faces a murder charge

Local

District Attorney Bob Wortham talks about decision not to seek reelection

Local

Lamar State address campus rules concerning open carry gun law

Local

PHOTO GALLERY — Vaccinations administered at Lamar State

High School Sports

Bulldogs take show on the road to play Houston Austin

High School Sports

Nederland volleyball to battle in Bridge City

BREAKING NEWS

Weather Service talks hotter temps this weekend & tropical disturbance concerns

Local

Free vaccine access open today with PA Health Department & Carl Parker Center

Local

Port Arthur Census count meets goal, shows growth despite early doubts