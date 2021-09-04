Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 23-29
Arrests, Aug. 23 to Aug. 29
- Naishia Lucas, 21, warrant other agency
- Lawrence Martin III, 59, driving while intoxicated/warrant other agency
- Randall Moore, 29, warrant other agency
- Joshua Britt, 41, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
- Jake Stasik, 38, warrant other agency
- Jaqualin Joubert, 17, aggravated robbery
- Rennie Ihle, 37, possession of a controlled substance
Aug. 23
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3000 block of Nederland Avenue.
- An assault was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
- An information report was completed in the 2400 block of Avenue A.
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated and another agency’s warrant near U.S. 69 and Helena.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 2000 block of Avenue A.
Aug. 24
- A person was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 2200 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A runaway in the 1400 block of South U.S. 69.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 600 block of South 12th Street.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of Avenue N.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of Hill Terrace.
Aug. 25
- A person was arrested for aggravated robbery in the 2000 block of Avenue L.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 2900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Assault and unlawful restraint was reported in the 3300 block of Avenue H.
- A person was reported missing in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue. The missing person was later located.
- Found property was reported near Central Boulevard and Spurlock Road.
- Forgery was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- Theft of a firearm was reported in the 2100 block of Avenue L.
- A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 1700 block of Avenue H.
Aug. 26
- Assault offensive touch -family violence and theft was reported in the 1000 block of South 22nd Street.
- An animal bite was reported in the 1400 block of Arbor Court.
- Assault by threat was reported in the 200 block of North 17th Street.
- An officer recovered stolen property in the 2300 block of Avenue H.
- Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was reported in the 2700 block of FM 365.
Aug. 27
- A death was reported in the 200 block of Chicago.
- Assault -family violence was reported in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.
Aug. 28
- A death was reported in the 600 block of North 22nd Street.
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 200 block of North 21st Street.
- Assault causes bodily injury was reported in the 8700 block of Holmes.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 8000 block of Viterbo.
- Assault -family violence was reported in the 300 block of Nederland Avenue.
Aug. 29
- Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported in the 1300 block of North Twin City Highway.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence was reported in the 3400 block of Avenue N.