PHOTO FEATURE — Vaccinations administered at Lamar State

A free COVID-19 vaccination clinic was held Thursday for the public at the Carl Parker Center on the campus of Lamar State College Port Arthur.
The event was sponsored by the Port Arthur Health Department.
Booster shots were available, and all ages 12 and older were welcome.
You must be accompanied by an adult if under 18.
The Port Arthur Health Department is encouraging everyone to get a vaccine against COVID-19 to protect individuals and family members at home, school, work and play.
Emily Ordonez, left, receives a COVID-19 vaccination from Crystal Torres at the Carl Parker Center on Lamar State College Port Arthur campus Thursday morning. (Mary Meaux/ The News)
Byron Pete, left, administers the COVID-19 vaccination to Cathy Butler at the Carl Parker Center. (Mary Meaux/ The News)
Crystal Torres and Nataly Perez, left, speak with Emily Ordonez and Kaine Flores Thursday during a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic on the Lamar State College Port Arthur campus. (Mary Meaux/ The News)