Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 23-29
Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests between Aug. 23 and Aug. 29:
- Alexes Kibodeaux, 24, other agency warrant(s)
- Terry Willett, 28, possession of a controlled substance
- James Martin, 41, possession of a controlled substance
- Christine McNeely, 42, driving while intoxicated/open alc. container
Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29:
Aug. 23
- Theft and injury to a disabled person was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
- Criminal mischief and an inoperable vehicle violation were reported in the 1200 block of Montrose.
Aug. 24
- No reports.
Aug. 25
- Two people were arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2200 block of Ninth Street.
- Theft was reported in the 1600 block of Magnolia.
- A person was arrested for other agency warrants in the 2100 block of Eighth Street.
Aug. 26
- No reports.
Aug. 27
- An information report was completed in the700 block of Cherokee.
- An assault was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
Aug. 28
- A person was arrested for driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container in the 2100 block of Nall.
Aug. 29
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.