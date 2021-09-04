expand
September 4, 2021

RELIGION BRIEFS: Bible study, Christian Women luncheon & anniversary planned

By Stephen Hemelt

Published 12:01 am Saturday, September 4, 2021

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East Fifth St., will feature their Happy Hour Bible Study at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor will be director of evangelism and counseling Rev. Harry Abrams Jr.

For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East Fifth St., will continue the teaching series “Prospering God’s Way Through a Pandemic Plague” by Rev. Richard Keaton Nash.

This bible teaching Sunday seminary series will convene during the 11 a.m. worship service.

The church is practicing the social distancing and mask wearing recommendations given by the Centers for Disease Control.

For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Solid Rock Baptist Church pastor Rev. Richard Keaton Nash, will host I Will Bless Them That Bless Three on The Breeze KSAP 96.9 LPFM from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The special guest is Paula Richardson, chancellor of Tekoa Accelerated Academy of Southeast Texas.

Caring Friends, a Gathering of Christian women, will celebrate their September luncheon at 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church, 1911 Nederland Avenue. Lunch will be $15 cash.

The guest speaker is Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick. Men are welcome at this luncheon.

Reservations are preferred and accepted until noon Wednesday.

For more information, call Donna at 409-722-0951 or Cathy at 409-962-3624.

Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive, will celebrate their 48th anniversary at 10 a.m. Sept. 19.

