Tropical storm expected to threaten Gulf Coast next week

A surface trough currently over parts of central America and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico will move over the southwest or south central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and Monday.

Unfavorable upper level winds will limit development Sunday and Monday.

By Tuesday or Wednesday, environmental conditions become somewhat favorable for development.

The National Hurricane Center continues to have a 30 percent chance for development.

According to the National Weather Service, this system will be moving north or northeast into the central and north central Gulf of Mexico during this time period.

Regardless of development, rain chances will be increasing across the region with a disturbance in the Gulf this week, Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.