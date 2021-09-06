expand
September 7, 2021

Memorial quarterback Jah'mar Sanders runs the ball during the second half of the Titans' 56-28 win over Barbers Hill. (Jackie Batson/Special to The News)

CHRIS MOORE — Unbeaten football starts in Port Arthur, Mid County; plus historic volleyball win

By PA News

Published 8:26 am Monday, September 6, 2021

Through two weeks of high school football, Port Neches-Groves, Memorial and Nederland are all undefeated.

Nederland is coming off an impressive 41-6 victory over Houston Austin on the road. The Bulldogs defense only allowed one yard of offense by the Mustangs. Yes, you read that right. Nederland was helped by multiple bad snaps by Houston Austin.

Nederland elected to not count their opening game against West Orange-Stark but led the game late in the third quarter when the contest was called off due to lightning.

The Bulldogs will host Silsbee at Bulldog Stadium Friday.

Port Neches-Groves moved to 2-0 on the season after holding on for a 21-17 win over Beaumont United. H-back Daylon Bergeron pulled off the play of the game by hauling in a juggling, one-handed catch that proved to be the difference for the Indians.

Running back Koby Trahan came up just shy of 200 yards rushing and showed he can handle the workload. PNG started off their season with a win over Jasper in a game that was also shortened by lightning. PNG will make its first road trip when the Indians head to play Tomball Friday.

Memorial likely has the most impressive resume of the three schools. The Titans opened the season with a 27-7 win over Lancaster on a neutral field and followed it up with a 56-28 win over Barbers Hill.

The game was tied at halftime, but the Titans ripped off four scores in the final five minutes of play. The Titans vaunted defense came alive in the second half to close the game, but quarterback Jah’mar Sanders put on one of his greatest performances to date.

The senior quarterback produced more than 600 yards of total offense and six touchdowns. If colleges in the area weren’t looking at him prior to Fridays’ game, it would be foolish for Sanders not be on radars now.

The Titans will go on the road to take on Crosby Friday.

Volleyball 

The Nederland Volleyball team defeated Bridge City 3-2 Friday. Both teams were highly ranked heading into the contest, and Nederland was still feeling the impact of missing a tournament after two players tested positive for COVID-19.

The win was also the 100th career victory for Bulldogs Head Coach Allie Crommett.

Stats from the match:

• Abby Meaux 22 kills 19 digs

• Katie Perez 21 kills 20 digs

• Kamren Savarino 58 assists

• Ava Wiltz 55 digs

Nederland will travel to Santa Fe Tuesday for its next match.

Chris Moore is the sports editor for Port Arthur Newsmedia. He can be reached at chris.moore@panews.com.

