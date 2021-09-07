expand
Ad Spot

September 8, 2021

Debbie King

Debbie King

By PA News

Published 5:23 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Debbie King, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all, went to rest in the arms of Jesus in the early morning hours of Saturday, September 4, 2021.

She was 67 years old.

A celebration of Debbie’s life will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, September 9, 2021, at First Baptist Church in Andrews, Texas with Pastor Brant O’ Conner and Rev. Scott Cotton, officiating.

Graveside services will be at 3:00 PM at Lawnhaven Memorial Garden in San Angelo, Texas under the personal care of McNett Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the funeral Home.

Debbie was born in Port Arthur, TX on September 7, 1953, to Buford and Wilda Clark. Growing up, she attended Port Neches Groves High school and was often called a “Chatty-Cathy” and frequently got in trouble from her teachers for her excessive talking.

Ironically, she became a teacher herself after attending Lamar University, but she never outgrew her love for good conversation.

Just ask her husband, Roy King, whom she married in 1996, who was constantly waiting for her to finish gabbing with her friends after church every Sunday.

Debbie had the deepest love for her husband and loved the adventure and passion he brought to her life.

Scuba diving, gardening, and raising as many border collie puppies as she could, were just a few of her favorite pastimes with the love of her life.

Debbie loved her three girls, Cheri, Christina, and Kimberly with all her heart.

She leaves behind precious memories of bedtime stories, loud, obnoxious cheering at volleyball games and swim meets, spontaneous shopping trips, and singing songs together while washing dishes.

In addition to her three children, Debbie also cared for hundreds of children over her 33 years of being a teacher. She also loved serving as a Sunday school teacher at First Baptist Church.

If you or your children were ever in her class at Underwood Elementary or at the church, know that Mrs. King loves you and she cherished her time as your teacher.

Most importantly, Debbie was a follower of Jesus Christ.

Her children grew up learning how he rescued her from a deep pit of despair and changed the trajectory of her life.

Her favorite verse was Psalm 23, but the verse that she embodied every day of her life was Mark 12:30-31, “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.

This is the first commandment. The second is this: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’

There is no commandment greater than these.”

Debbie taught many topics and subjects throughout her life, but the greatest thing she taught anyone she crossed paths with was this: She taught us how to love.

Debbie is preceded in death by her father, Buford, and mother, Wilda. We know her heart is happy to be reunited with them.

She is survived by her husband Roy, her three daughters, Cheri, Christina, and Kimberly and their spouses Scott, Ricky, and Josh, and her two younger brothers and their significant others, David and Sheila Clark and Dan Clark and Theresa Jordan.

Debbie also had numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren that she loved dearly and wanted listed by name.

To Jessica, Clint, Caleb, Todd, Hunter, Toryn, Jameson, Amber, Madelyn, Morgan, Clara, Emma, Reegan, Penny, Brea, and Camden, Debbie loved you dearly.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

PHOTO FEATURE — Starbucks, Chick-fil-A & more in works for Groves

Port Arthur Police: Woman held 2 children, 1 adult at gunpoint

FAITH & FAMILY — Pastor Harry Abrams Jr. pens book aimed at transforming thinking

Port Arthur man jailed for stabbing girlfriend multiple times, police say

Business

PHOTO FEATURE — Starbucks, Chick-fil-A & more in works for Groves

Local

Port Arthur Police: Woman held 2 children, 1 adult at gunpoint

Local

FAITH & FAMILY — Pastor Harry Abrams Jr. pens book aimed at transforming thinking

Local

Port Arthur man jailed for stabbing girlfriend multiple times, police say

Local

Longtime Port Arthur Chamber leader Paige Snyder passes away

High School Sports

PHOTO GALLERY — Linebackers Fisher & Thornton anchor Titans’ championship defense

Business

Custom beauty bar opens in Nederland and you’re invited

Local

Port Arthur facility accused of violating Civil Rights Act with emissions

Local

Legendary Southeast Texas lawyer Walter Umphrey dies

Local

Gulf disturbance shows shower & thunderstorm development

Check this Out

ON THE RUN — Wife accused of orchestrating husband’s killing

Business

Local business owner still fighting COVID complications at Houston hospital

Local

Health dept. reports 50+ COVID cases Monday for Port Arthur, Mid County

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland senior Jaden Nguyen “will do great things” on path to being a doctor

Columns

ASK A COP — Can a police officer stop someone just for open-carry suspicion?

community

Will the next great action film be shot in Port Arthur?

High School Sports

CHRIS MOORE — Unbeaten football starts in Port Arthur, Mid County; plus historic volleyball win

Local

Port Arthur Police: Boyfriend stabs woman during Sunday disturbance

Local

Tropical disturbance not expected to intensify until later this week

Local

ON THE MENU — Tropical Bar and Grill offers vacation experience

Beaumont

Burglar steals phone, arrested trying to sell it back to owner

Local

Port Arthur man reportedly steals car, crashes while being chased

Business

I Heart Mac & Cheese working to help Hurricane Ida victims

Columns

CHRIS DUQUE — Inside look at Nederland taxes, road work and other plans