expand
Ad Spot

September 8, 2021

Homer Stevens Loyd

Homer Stevens Loyd

By PA News

Published 5:28 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Homer Stevens Loyd, 96, of Port Acres, Texas passed away Friday, September 3, 2021.

Homer was born April 11, 1925 in Tuff, Texas in Bandera county to Louie and Angie Loyd.

Homer proudly served his country in the United States Army during WWII.

He was raised in the Church of Christ and retired from Texaco.

Homer was passionate about gardening and family genealogy.

He enjoyed the Houston Astros and the Dallas Cowboys.

Homer also had a legendary sweet tooth and would often bake cakes.

Homer is preceded in death by his parents, Louis William Loyd, Mary Angeline (Thorn) Loyd; his wife, Marie Oline Loyd and siblings, Lewis, Catherine (Marsh), John, Talbert, James, and Cecil.

Those left behind to cherish Homer’s memory are his daughter, Cindy Lehman of Jacksonville Beach, FL; son, Joseph Harrington of Leesville, LA; grandchildren, Marcus Harrington, Victoria Harrington-Burns and her husband, Ryan; Connor Lehman and Lauren Lehman; one great grandchild, Hadleigh Grace Harrington; and his sister Doris Wise.

A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Melancon’s Funeral Home in Nederland.

A Celebration of Homer’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 10, 2021, at Melancon’s Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

PHOTO FEATURE — Starbucks, Chick-fil-A & more in works for Groves

Port Arthur Police: Woman held 2 children, 1 adult at gunpoint

FAITH & FAMILY — Pastor Harry Abrams Jr. pens book aimed at transforming thinking

Port Arthur man jailed for stabbing girlfriend multiple times, police say

Business

PHOTO FEATURE — Starbucks, Chick-fil-A & more in works for Groves

Local

Port Arthur Police: Woman held 2 children, 1 adult at gunpoint

Local

FAITH & FAMILY — Pastor Harry Abrams Jr. pens book aimed at transforming thinking

Local

Port Arthur man jailed for stabbing girlfriend multiple times, police say

Local

Longtime Port Arthur Chamber leader Paige Snyder passes away

High School Sports

PHOTO GALLERY — Linebackers Fisher & Thornton anchor Titans’ championship defense

Business

Custom beauty bar opens in Nederland and you’re invited

Local

Port Arthur facility accused of violating Civil Rights Act with emissions

Local

Legendary Southeast Texas lawyer Walter Umphrey dies

Local

Gulf disturbance shows shower & thunderstorm development

Check this Out

ON THE RUN — Wife accused of orchestrating husband’s killing

Business

Local business owner still fighting COVID complications at Houston hospital

Local

Health dept. reports 50+ COVID cases Monday for Port Arthur, Mid County

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland senior Jaden Nguyen “will do great things” on path to being a doctor

Columns

ASK A COP — Can a police officer stop someone just for open-carry suspicion?

community

Will the next great action film be shot in Port Arthur?

High School Sports

CHRIS MOORE — Unbeaten football starts in Port Arthur, Mid County; plus historic volleyball win

Local

Port Arthur Police: Boyfriend stabs woman during Sunday disturbance

Local

Tropical disturbance not expected to intensify until later this week

Local

ON THE MENU — Tropical Bar and Grill offers vacation experience

Beaumont

Burglar steals phone, arrested trying to sell it back to owner

Local

Port Arthur man reportedly steals car, crashes while being chased

Business

I Heart Mac & Cheese working to help Hurricane Ida victims

Columns

CHRIS DUQUE — Inside look at Nederland taxes, road work and other plans