Josephine Della Faulk, Jo Della, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

She was born May 23, 1933 to Joe and Azelete Stelly in Port Arthur, Texas.

In 1952, Jo Della married Phillip Faulk in Port Arthur, Texas.

Over the next 66 years Jo Della and Phil reared 3 children and were devout members of St. Catherine’s parish.

Following Phil’s retirement, they moved to Crystal Beach, Texas in 1993 where they made their home until 2008, moving to Friendswood, Texas.

Jo Della was preceded in death by her parents; husband Phil, one sister and two brothers.

She is survived by her children, Donna Faulk, of New York City, New York; her son and daughter in law Brent and Kim Faulk, of Friendswood, Texas; her son and daughter in law, Brian and Amy Faulk, of Miramar Beach, Florida; grandsons, Ian, Colin, and Cameron Faulk of the Houston area; grandson Christopher Faulk of Wilmington, North Carolina; granddaughters Olivia Faulk of Charleston, South Carolina and Natalie Faulk, of Athens, Georgia; as well as many nieces and nephews and friends.

Jo Della was a kind and loyal friend, mother, grandmother and wife. She loved spending time with her family, especially family beach gatherings.

She was a member of the St. Catherine’s Alter Society and helped Phil direct the St. Catherine’s CYO for many years.

She loved her children and enjoyed attending many sports and school events of her grandchildren.

An interment ceremony will be held at a later date at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Groves, Texas.