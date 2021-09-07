expand
Ad Spot

September 8, 2021

Josephine Della Faulk "Jo Della"

Josephine Della Faulk “Jo Della”

By PA News

Published 6:49 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Josephine Della Faulk, Jo Della, of Port Arthur, Texas passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

She was born May 23, 1933 to Joe and Azelete Stelly in Port Arthur, Texas.

In 1952, Jo Della married Phillip Faulk in Port Arthur, Texas.

Over the next 66 years Jo Della and Phil reared 3 children and were devout members of St. Catherine’s parish.

Following Phil’s retirement, they moved to Crystal Beach, Texas in 1993 where they made their home until 2008, moving to Friendswood, Texas.

Jo Della was preceded in death by her parents; husband Phil, one sister and two brothers.

She is survived by her children, Donna Faulk, of New York City, New York; her son and daughter in law Brent and Kim Faulk, of Friendswood, Texas; her son and daughter in law, Brian and Amy Faulk, of Miramar Beach, Florida; grandsons, Ian, Colin, and Cameron Faulk of the Houston area; grandson Christopher Faulk of Wilmington, North Carolina; granddaughters Olivia Faulk of Charleston, South Carolina and Natalie Faulk, of Athens, Georgia; as well as many nieces and nephews and friends.

Jo Della was a kind and loyal friend, mother, grandmother and wife.  She loved spending time with her family, especially family beach gatherings.

She was a member of the St. Catherine’s Alter Society and helped Phil direct the St. Catherine’s CYO for many years.

She loved her children and enjoyed attending many sports and school events of her grandchildren.

An interment ceremony will be held at a later date at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Groves, Texas.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

PHOTO FEATURE — Starbucks, Chick-fil-A & more in works for Groves

Port Arthur Police: Woman held 2 children, 1 adult at gunpoint

FAITH & FAMILY — Pastor Harry Abrams Jr. pens book aimed at transforming thinking

Port Arthur man jailed for stabbing girlfriend multiple times, police say

Business

PHOTO FEATURE — Starbucks, Chick-fil-A & more in works for Groves

Local

Port Arthur Police: Woman held 2 children, 1 adult at gunpoint

Local

FAITH & FAMILY — Pastor Harry Abrams Jr. pens book aimed at transforming thinking

Local

Port Arthur man jailed for stabbing girlfriend multiple times, police say

Local

Longtime Port Arthur Chamber leader Paige Snyder passes away

High School Sports

PHOTO GALLERY — Linebackers Fisher & Thornton anchor Titans’ championship defense

Business

Custom beauty bar opens in Nederland and you’re invited

Local

Port Arthur facility accused of violating Civil Rights Act with emissions

Local

Legendary Southeast Texas lawyer Walter Umphrey dies

Local

Gulf disturbance shows shower & thunderstorm development

Check this Out

ON THE RUN — Wife accused of orchestrating husband’s killing

Business

Local business owner still fighting COVID complications at Houston hospital

Local

Health dept. reports 50+ COVID cases Monday for Port Arthur, Mid County

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland senior Jaden Nguyen “will do great things” on path to being a doctor

Columns

ASK A COP — Can a police officer stop someone just for open-carry suspicion?

community

Will the next great action film be shot in Port Arthur?

High School Sports

CHRIS MOORE — Unbeaten football starts in Port Arthur, Mid County; plus historic volleyball win

Local

Port Arthur Police: Boyfriend stabs woman during Sunday disturbance

Local

Tropical disturbance not expected to intensify until later this week

Local

ON THE MENU — Tropical Bar and Grill offers vacation experience

Beaumont

Burglar steals phone, arrested trying to sell it back to owner

Local

Port Arthur man reportedly steals car, crashes while being chased

Business

I Heart Mac & Cheese working to help Hurricane Ida victims

Columns

CHRIS DUQUE — Inside look at Nederland taxes, road work and other plans