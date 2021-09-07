expand
September 7, 2021

Walter Umphrey (Courtesy Clayton Thompson Funeral Home

Legendary Southeast Texas lawyer Walter Umphrey dies

By PA News

Published 2:17 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Walter Umphrey, a Port Arthur native who not only worked as a local philanthropist but in the 1990s won a world-record $17.1 billion settlement against the tobacco industry, died Tuesday.

“Our firm is deeply saddened by the loss of our founder Walter Umphrey,” said Courtey Simmons, marketing director.

He built the Provost Umphrey law firm by helping those who could not help themselves, speaking for those who had no voice and representing those unable to stand on their own. He stood up for hardworking men and women against big business, big tobacco and the insurance industry. He leaves behind a legacy of service and commitment that we at Provost Umphrey will always strive to honor.”

Umphrey is survived by his wife and partner of over 61 years, Sheila.

He also is survived by his son Bart and daughter in law Laurie and his daughter Paige and son in law Darren.

Walter and Sheila have eight grandchildren: Brooke, Macy, Luke Thomas, Lindsay, Randy, Madison, Cooper and Jaclyn.

