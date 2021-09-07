expand
September 8, 2021

Mollie Chavez Arriola

Mollie Chavez Arriola

By PA News

Published 5:30 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Mollie Chavez Arriola, 94, of Port Arthur passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at her home.

Mollie was born on August 17, 1927 in Port Arthur Texas, to parents Luisa (Galvan) and Victorio Chavez.

She worked at Park Place and Mid-Jefferson as a C.O.R.T. retiring after 34 plus years.

Mollie loved her work, spending time with family during the holidays. Mollie will be dearly missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Luisa and Victorio Chavez, her husband, Marcelino “Morris” Arriola Sr., her son, Rudolph Arriola, her daughter, Mary Frances Derise, her brothers, Gus Chavez, Steve Chavez, Victor Chavez, Jesse Chavez, her sisters, Louise Perales, Dorothy Barrios, Lupe Martinez.

Mollie is survived by her sons, Richard Arriola and his wife, Juanita, Marcelino Arriola Jr., Roy Arriola all of Port Arthur, her daughters, Linda Keller Barrera and her husband, George, Mary Helen Arriola both of Port Arthur.

She is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Clayton Thompson Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

Please observe social distancing guidelines.

By attending any public event, you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Coronavirus.

Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov.

