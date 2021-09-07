Sue Carol Johnstone Dammon

On Thursday August 19 Sue Dammon was transported from this life of toil and struggle to one of joy and rest in the presence of Jesus Christ.

She laid down the limitations of this earthly tabernacle and exchanged it for a new body, a new mind, and a new home.

Sue Carol Johnstone was born in 1940 in Beaumont and was raised in Port Arthur, Texas.

A 1958 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, she lived her adult years in Nederland and Port Neches.

Sue had a zest for life and loved to dance. She enjoyed sports, fishing, the Dallas Cowboys, and most of all, her family.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Sue married her high school sweetheart Gene Dammon, and they were married for 62 years.

Sue worked as the secretary to the principal at Nederland High School for a few years.

She taught Sunday School at Seventh Street Baptist Church in Nederland, where she raised her children and had a church home. Sue had a way of making every person feel loved, welcomed, and special.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents, JB and Dorothy Dubois Johnstone, her sister Joy Landry, and her husband of 62 years, Gene Dammon.

She is survived by her sister Nita and husband Eddy McGowin, of Port Neches, her son Johnny and wife Kathy Dammon, daughter Debby Addison and Nathan Addison, and daughter Becky Dammon.

She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Special appreciation is given to Silsbee Oaks Nursing Home, where Sue spent her last few years as a resident and received good care.

Friends and family will gather for visitation on Saturday September 11, at 10 AM, followed by a memorial service at 11 AM at Seventh Street Baptist Church in Nederland, Texas.

Services will be officiated by Sue’s son Johnny Dammon.

Covid-19 precautions are in place and those attending are asked to wear facemasks.

Friends and family wishing to honor Sue’s memory may feel free to send or bring a plant, lift a prayer for the family, or donate to the General Fund of Seventh Street Baptist Church, P.O. Box 745, Nederland, Texas 77627.