expand
Ad Spot

September 8, 2021

Sue Carol Johnstone Dammon

Sue Carol Johnstone Dammon

By PA News

Published 5:26 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

On Thursday August 19 Sue Dammon was transported from this life of toil and struggle to one of joy and rest in the presence of Jesus Christ.

She laid down the limitations of this earthly tabernacle and exchanged it for a new body, a new mind, and a new home.

Sue Carol Johnstone was born in 1940 in Beaumont and was raised in Port Arthur, Texas.

A 1958 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School, she lived her adult years in Nederland and Port Neches.

Sue had a zest for life and loved to dance. She enjoyed sports, fishing, the Dallas Cowboys, and most of all, her family.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Sue married her high school sweetheart Gene Dammon, and they were married for 62 years.

Sue worked as the secretary to the principal at Nederland High School for a few years.

She taught Sunday School at Seventh Street Baptist Church in Nederland, where she raised her children and had a church home. Sue had a way of making every person feel loved, welcomed, and special.

Sue is preceded in death by her parents, JB and Dorothy Dubois Johnstone, her sister Joy Landry, and her husband of 62 years, Gene Dammon.

She is survived by her sister Nita and husband Eddy McGowin, of Port Neches, her son Johnny and wife Kathy Dammon, daughter Debby Addison and Nathan Addison, and daughter Becky Dammon.

She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Special appreciation is given to Silsbee Oaks Nursing Home, where Sue spent her last few years as a resident and received good care.

Friends and family will gather for visitation on Saturday September 11, at 10 AM, followed by a memorial service at 11 AM at Seventh Street Baptist Church in Nederland, Texas.

Services will be officiated by Sue’s son Johnny Dammon.

Covid-19 precautions are in place and those attending are asked to wear facemasks.

Friends and family wishing to honor Sue’s memory may feel free to send or bring a plant, lift a prayer for the family, or donate to the General Fund of Seventh Street Baptist Church, P.O. Box 745, Nederland, Texas 77627.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

PHOTO FEATURE — Starbucks, Chick-fil-A & more in works for Groves

Port Arthur Police: Woman held 2 children, 1 adult at gunpoint

FAITH & FAMILY — Pastor Harry Abrams Jr. pens book aimed at transforming thinking

Port Arthur man jailed for stabbing girlfriend multiple times, police say

Business

PHOTO FEATURE — Starbucks, Chick-fil-A & more in works for Groves

Local

Port Arthur Police: Woman held 2 children, 1 adult at gunpoint

Local

FAITH & FAMILY — Pastor Harry Abrams Jr. pens book aimed at transforming thinking

Local

Port Arthur man jailed for stabbing girlfriend multiple times, police say

Local

Longtime Port Arthur Chamber leader Paige Snyder passes away

High School Sports

PHOTO GALLERY — Linebackers Fisher & Thornton anchor Titans’ championship defense

Business

Custom beauty bar opens in Nederland and you’re invited

Local

Port Arthur facility accused of violating Civil Rights Act with emissions

Local

Legendary Southeast Texas lawyer Walter Umphrey dies

Local

Gulf disturbance shows shower & thunderstorm development

Check this Out

ON THE RUN — Wife accused of orchestrating husband’s killing

Business

Local business owner still fighting COVID complications at Houston hospital

Local

Health dept. reports 50+ COVID cases Monday for Port Arthur, Mid County

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland senior Jaden Nguyen “will do great things” on path to being a doctor

Columns

ASK A COP — Can a police officer stop someone just for open-carry suspicion?

community

Will the next great action film be shot in Port Arthur?

High School Sports

CHRIS MOORE — Unbeaten football starts in Port Arthur, Mid County; plus historic volleyball win

Local

Port Arthur Police: Boyfriend stabs woman during Sunday disturbance

Local

Tropical disturbance not expected to intensify until later this week

Local

ON THE MENU — Tropical Bar and Grill offers vacation experience

Beaumont

Burglar steals phone, arrested trying to sell it back to owner

Local

Port Arthur man reportedly steals car, crashes while being chased

Business

I Heart Mac & Cheese working to help Hurricane Ida victims

Columns

CHRIS DUQUE — Inside look at Nederland taxes, road work and other plans