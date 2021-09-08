CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Golfers need flavorful energy

I lucked into being a judge for the 4th annual Golden Pass LNG Golf Tournament.

A tiny quail, thick bologna, smoked boudin, jerk chicken, fajitas, juicy brisket and some jambalaya-style bowtie pasta were some of the cook team flavors I tasted.

Who won? I don’t yet know and I’m not sure it matters.

The Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce asked me to participate, and this ambassador was all about a “yes.”

We made the rounds individually and I turned in my scores, so I’m not sure of the outcome and some of these folks were even surprised there was a judging.

They were having fun, and they served me, everybody was all good.

A rainstorm came upon the Babe Zaharias Golf Course and people remarked on how dedicated all these wet golfers were.

This being said as I grabbed an umbrella and braved a downpour to get to a tent for another aromatic taste.

Pumpkin Spice & other updates

Obligitory Fall Flavor is actually the name of the Pumpkin Spice Doughp cookie dough (that you can bake if you want to).

September is National Recovery Month, and the creator of this dough called Doughp and pronounced “dope” has a back story she turned into a success. #Doughp4Hope is a national giving back campaign regarding mental health policies.

Engage in a conversation over this thick and rich concoction made with “better” healthy ingredients.

This announcement is part of the annual Culinary Thrill Seeking Pumpkin Spice Update.

But please note that Avocado Brownie Vegan Brownie Batter is also a winner spread over sliced green apples.

Yummy and healthy. That’s your “obligation” to flavor and better choices. They call it ‘legit” dough.

Truffles, peas & Jarlsberg

Can’t stop thinking about Susi Gott Séguret’s “Cooking with Truffles: A Chef’s Guide” mentioned here recently?

Combine her truffle passion with a hobby I’ve just heard about. Melfies.

This is people taking selfies of themselves while foraging for mushrooms. I looked it up and it’s amazing photography.

When rains made shrooms appear in my compost pile, I tried to get a melfie but couldn’t contort myself just so.

The truffle book is very beautiful. You can purchase it here: amazon.com/gp/product/1578268184

Jarlsberg

In Norway, people once called this “extra” cheese.

Jarlsberg Cheese is what you’re looking for today, so get to a computer and go to Jarlsberg.com to make any day more special.

Harvest Snaps

Harvest Snaps green pea snack crisps have a great bucolic label.

The package says they are manufactured Calbee NA, LLC of Boardman, Or.

I’m hearing headquarters are actually in Fairfield, California. I hope they eat them in all the states. Learn more at harvestsnaps.com.

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur Area foodie who’s always got a eye out for new flavors. Reach her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.