expand
Ad Spot

September 8, 2021

Michelle Stacey shows off an array of smoked delights that “Rick” cooked up. Darragh Doiron/Special to The News

CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Golfers need flavorful energy

By Darragh Doiron

Published 12:01 am Wednesday, September 8, 2021

I lucked into being a judge for the 4th annual Golden Pass LNG Golf Tournament.

A tiny quail, thick bologna, smoked boudin, jerk chicken, fajitas, juicy brisket and some jambalaya-style bowtie pasta were some of the cook team flavors I tasted.

Who won? I don’t yet know and I’m not sure it matters.

The Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce asked me to participate, and this ambassador was all about a “yes.”

We made the rounds individually and I turned in my scores, so I’m not sure of the outcome and some of these folks were even surprised there was a judging.

They were having fun, and they served me, everybody was all good.

A rainstorm came upon the Babe Zaharias Golf Course and people remarked on how dedicated all these wet golfers were.

This being said as I grabbed an umbrella and braved a downpour to get to a tent for another aromatic taste.

 

Pumpkin Spice & other updates

Obligitory Fall Flavor is actually the name of the Pumpkin Spice Doughp cookie dough (that you can bake if you want to).

September is National Recovery Month, and the creator of this dough called Doughp and pronounced “dope” has a back story she turned into a success. #Doughp4Hope is a national giving back campaign regarding mental health policies.

Engage in a conversation over this thick and rich concoction made with “better” healthy ingredients.

This announcement is part of the annual Culinary Thrill Seeking Pumpkin Spice Update.

But please note that Avocado Brownie Vegan Brownie Batter is also a winner spread over sliced green apples.

Yummy and healthy. That’s your “obligation” to flavor and better choices. They call it ‘legit” dough.

 

Truffles, peas & Jarlsberg

Can’t stop thinking about Susi Gott Séguret’s “Cooking with Truffles: A Chef’s Guide” mentioned here recently?

Combine her truffle passion with a hobby I’ve just heard about. Melfies.

This is people taking selfies of themselves while foraging for mushrooms. I looked it up and it’s amazing photography.

When rains made shrooms appear in my compost pile, I tried to get a melfie but couldn’t contort myself just so.

The truffle book is very beautiful. You can purchase it here: amazon.com/gp/product/1578268184

 

Jarlsberg

In Norway, people once called this “extra” cheese.

Jarlsberg Cheese is what you’re looking for today, so get to a computer and go to Jarlsberg.com to make any day more special.

 

Harvest Snaps

Harvest Snaps green pea snack crisps have a great bucolic label.

The package says they are manufactured Calbee NA, LLC of Boardman, Or.

I’m hearing headquarters are actually in Fairfield, California. I hope they eat them in all the states. Learn more at harvestsnaps.com.

 

Darragh Doiron is a Port Arthur Area foodie who’s always got a eye out for new flavors. Reach her at darraghcastillo@icloud.com.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

PHOTO FEATURE — Starbucks, Chick-fil-A & more in works for Groves

Port Arthur Police: Woman held 2 children, 1 adult at gunpoint

FAITH & FAMILY — Pastor Harry Abrams Jr. pens book aimed at transforming thinking

Port Arthur man jailed for stabbing girlfriend multiple times, police say

Business

PHOTO FEATURE — Starbucks, Chick-fil-A & more in works for Groves

Local

Port Arthur Police: Woman held 2 children, 1 adult at gunpoint

Local

FAITH & FAMILY — Pastor Harry Abrams Jr. pens book aimed at transforming thinking

Local

Port Arthur man jailed for stabbing girlfriend multiple times, police say

Local

Longtime Port Arthur Chamber leader Paige Snyder passes away

High School Sports

PHOTO GALLERY — Linebackers Fisher & Thornton anchor Titans’ championship defense

Business

Custom beauty bar opens in Nederland and you’re invited

Local

Port Arthur facility accused of violating Civil Rights Act with emissions

Local

Legendary Southeast Texas lawyer Walter Umphrey dies

Local

Gulf disturbance shows shower & thunderstorm development

Check this Out

ON THE RUN — Wife accused of orchestrating husband’s killing

Business

Local business owner still fighting COVID complications at Houston hospital

Local

Health dept. reports 50+ COVID cases Monday for Port Arthur, Mid County

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland senior Jaden Nguyen “will do great things” on path to being a doctor

Columns

ASK A COP — Can a police officer stop someone just for open-carry suspicion?

community

Will the next great action film be shot in Port Arthur?

High School Sports

CHRIS MOORE — Unbeaten football starts in Port Arthur, Mid County; plus historic volleyball win

Local

Port Arthur Police: Boyfriend stabs woman during Sunday disturbance

Local

Tropical disturbance not expected to intensify until later this week

Local

ON THE MENU — Tropical Bar and Grill offers vacation experience

Beaumont

Burglar steals phone, arrested trying to sell it back to owner

Local

Port Arthur man reportedly steals car, crashes while being chased

Business

I Heart Mac & Cheese working to help Hurricane Ida victims

Columns

CHRIS DUQUE — Inside look at Nederland taxes, road work and other plans