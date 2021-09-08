expand
September 9, 2021

Sherry Stansbury Harmsen

By PA News

Published 4:28 pm Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Sherry Stansbury Harmsen died in Winne, Texas, and was led to heaven by the angels into heaven on September 2, 2021.

Sherry was born on November 12, 1945, in Port Arthur, Texas, she was the oldest daughter of Verna LeBlanc Stansbury and Norris Stansbury.

Sherry graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Port Arthur, Texas, and was married to Derk (Doc) Harmsen, Sr. soon after graduation on October 5, 1963. They had two sons, Derk Jr. and Devin.

They spent much of their time raising their two sons in Deer Park.

Later, Sherry and Doc moved to a spacious ranch in Winnie

Sherry is also survived by her two sisters, Susan Stansbury Czerwiec, her husband Mark, their son Blake and his wife Kaylee and their granddaughter Reece, and Sheila Stansbury Branham and her sons Trae and Dylan.

Sherry will always be membered as the life of the party!

One vivid memory we have is of Sherry was of walking out of the bathroom with toilet paper conspicuously hanging out of her pants, pretending to be completely unaware of it.

All just for a laugh. Sherry would do many things like this just to get a laugh, and her family and many friends were her best audience.

More importantly, she will be remembered as being very beautiful. She always looked her best, with her hair and makeup done just right and always dressing so well.

However, her best quality was the beauty that resided inside her, always loving, generous and kind to her family and her many friends.

Please remember Sherry in your thoughts and prayers.

Please also remember Doc, Derk Jr., Devin, Susan, and Sheila and their families as they grieve this tremendous loss in their daily lives.

May Sherry rest in the arms of the Lord who formed her. May holy Mary, the angels, and all of the saints welcome her now that she has gone forth from this life. May Christ who died for Sherry welcome her into his garden of paradise.

