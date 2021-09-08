expand
September 9, 2021

Memorial quarterback Jah’mar Sanders throws during the Titans' summer workout program. (Chris Moore/The News)

Texas High School Football Player of the Week honor goes to Memorial standout

By PA News

Published 1:27 pm Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Jah’mar Sanders is a statewide high school football award winner.

The senior quarterback at Memorial High School took home the 2021 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week recognition for Week 2 in Class 5A.

Outstanding Built Ford Tough gridiron heroes are honored for their performances on the field as well as their leadership off the field.

Jah’mar Sanders takes off during the Titans’ 56-28 win over Barbers Hill. (Jackie Batson/Special to The News)

All weekly winners will ultimately be eligible to become Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Year.

Sanders opened the season with a bang, leading the Titans over Lancaster while combining for more than 300 yards and four touchdowns. That was nothing compared to what Sanders was able to accomplish behind his talented offensive line in Week 2 as Port Arthur Memorial pulled away for a 56-28 win against Barbers Hill.

Sanders, who also plays basketball and runs track, completed 15 of 24 passes for 468 yards and four touchdowns, while also torching the Eagles on the ground for 202 yards and two scores.

“He’s just a first-class kid. Just comes to work every day. He’s developed over the last year into a vocal leader. He didn’t have to before because we had some older guys ahead of him. But he always comes to work. He’s locked in, focused in meetings. He’s really, really sharp. His football IQ is off the charts. They see his speed and see all that, but his football IQ is really, really high. That and his leadership show up on Friday night,” Memorial Head Coach Brian Morgan said.

Other Week 2 Winners:

Class 6A:  Gavin Session, Senior, QB, Atascocita High School

Class 5A: Jah’Mar Sanders, Senior, QB, Memorial High School

Class 4A: Demario Albert, Senior, RB, Yates High School

Class 3A: David Johnson, Senior, WR, Hooks High School

Class 2A: John Hendricks, Senior, RB, Frost High School

Private Schools: Luigi Cristiano, Senior, WB, Saint Joseph Academy

