expand
Ad Spot

September 8, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY — Linebackers Fisher & Thornton anchor Titans’ championship defense

By Chris Moore

Published 12:25 am Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Memorial might have the most talented linebackers in Southeast Texas.

Senior Jayden Fisher and junior Darrell Thornton anchor one of the most intimidating defenses in 5A Division I.

The playful banter between the two really symbolizes what this imposing Titans defense has molded into over the past two seasons, which is a group of close-knit players with a common goal.

With a run at a state championship at the top of their list, both said they believe this year’s defense is better than the group that led the Titans to the first undefeated regular season in school history last year.

Fisher, undersized for his position, is the leader of the defensive unit.

“We want to dominate the other team,” Fisher said. “We have to stick together and fight through. If the offense can’t do it, we have to step up and do it for the offense.”

While the Titans offense didn’t need much help in Friday’s 56-28 win over Barbers Hill, the defense tacked on two scores at the end of the game. A fumble recovery and score by Christian Thomas and a pick-six by Thornton sealed the win.

“The d-line made it happen,” Thornton said. “They got to the quarterback. He threw it and I was watching it in the air. I saw (Jaylon) Guilbeaux from the corner of my eye. He jumped up and I ran behind him and caught it and I was gone. I already knew (I was going to score).”

Fisher said he and Thornton compliment each other. Fisher is a hard-hitting defender, who likes the contact at the line of scrimmage. Thornton, who played safety when he was younger, is better in coverage.

“He hits really hard,” Thornton said of Fisher. “He is really loud, too. If that band is playing, it don’t matter. You can still hear him.”

Memorial Head Coach Brian Morgan said he had to go up to Thornton early on and tell him he was too big to keep playing safety.

“It took him about a year to buy into it before he realized it,” Morgan said. “We knew that he was going to be an athletic really good linebacker. I think he is now figuring out where he has a chance to go being that big and athletic.”

Both linebackers said it is not enough for the team to be talented. A state championship requires more from a team. Fisher said his team learned a lot in the Titans’ first two games against Lancaster and Barbers Hill.

“Lancaster had great athletes but they weren’t a good team,” Fisher said. “Barbers Hill’s athletes weren’t as great but they were a good team.”

Both backers listed a state championship as the No. 1 goal, but added they would like to be named to the all-state team. Fisher, who finished last season with 11 sacks, said he is trying to get to 15 and contest Thomas, who was last year’s sack leader and defensive MVP, for the top spot.

“We argue about that all the time,” Fisher said of his conversations with Thomas. “I just let him know that I am the big dog.”

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

PHOTO FEATURE — Starbucks, Chick-fil-A & more in works for Groves

Port Arthur Police: Woman held 2 children, 1 adult at gunpoint

FAITH & FAMILY — Pastor Harry Abrams Jr. pens book aimed at transforming thinking

Port Arthur man jailed for stabbing girlfriend multiple times, police say

Business

PHOTO FEATURE — Starbucks, Chick-fil-A & more in works for Groves

Local

Port Arthur Police: Woman held 2 children, 1 adult at gunpoint

Local

FAITH & FAMILY — Pastor Harry Abrams Jr. pens book aimed at transforming thinking

Local

Port Arthur man jailed for stabbing girlfriend multiple times, police say

Local

Longtime Port Arthur Chamber leader Paige Snyder passes away

High School Sports

PHOTO GALLERY — Linebackers Fisher & Thornton anchor Titans’ championship defense

Business

Custom beauty bar opens in Nederland and you’re invited

Local

Port Arthur facility accused of violating Civil Rights Act with emissions

Local

Legendary Southeast Texas lawyer Walter Umphrey dies

Local

Gulf disturbance shows shower & thunderstorm development

Check this Out

ON THE RUN — Wife accused of orchestrating husband’s killing

Business

Local business owner still fighting COVID complications at Houston hospital

Local

Health dept. reports 50+ COVID cases Monday for Port Arthur, Mid County

Education

BRIGHT FUTURES — Nederland senior Jaden Nguyen “will do great things” on path to being a doctor

Columns

ASK A COP — Can a police officer stop someone just for open-carry suspicion?

community

Will the next great action film be shot in Port Arthur?

High School Sports

CHRIS MOORE — Unbeaten football starts in Port Arthur, Mid County; plus historic volleyball win

Local

Port Arthur Police: Boyfriend stabs woman during Sunday disturbance

Local

Tropical disturbance not expected to intensify until later this week

Local

ON THE MENU — Tropical Bar and Grill offers vacation experience

Beaumont

Burglar steals phone, arrested trying to sell it back to owner

Local

Port Arthur man reportedly steals car, crashes while being chased

Business

I Heart Mac & Cheese working to help Hurricane Ida victims

Columns

CHRIS DUQUE — Inside look at Nederland taxes, road work and other plans