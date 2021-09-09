expand
September 10, 2021

Aline Faye Lee Lewis “Lena”

By PA News

Published 8:12 pm Thursday, September 9, 2021

Aline Faye Lee Lewis “Lena” was born April 28, 1947 in Port Arthur, Texas to the union of the late Charlie and Jessie Lee.

She was a lifelong resident of Port Arthur, Texas, and a 1965 graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School.

She accepted Christ at an early age and later became a member of the East Mount Olive Baptist Church.

Aline was employed by Texaco, where she later retired in 1976 and became a valuable employee of Walmart for 28 years until her full retirement age.

She transitioned to eternal life on Monday, August 23, 2021 at her home.

Aline was a beautiful woman of virtue. Having a heart of gold and extreme compassion, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Aline had a unwavering love for her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, friends and classmates.

In her past-time she loved cooking and zydeco.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Jessie Lee; husband of over 50 years Mr. Johnny Lewis; daughter LaChanta Hopkins; great- grandson Cameron Chambers and three sisters, Irma Lee, Georgia Lee and Patricia Lee.

She leaves to cherish her memories her two daughters Rhonda Lewis of Houston, TX. and Misty Lewis (Ken) of Port Arthur, TX; bonus son Urban Queen; seven grandkids, Tremond Lewis (Ashanta), Tremain Lewis Sr. (Rachel), Treshod Lewis (Racquel), Jaray Lewis (Connie), and Elondra Brown (John) all of Port Arthur, TX; Jakeel White and Tikerra Simmons of Houston, TX; and eleven great-grandchildren, Ma’Ryah, Zoie, Zyah, Tremain Jr., Traylon, Johnny, Carlie, Jaylen, Treshod Jr, and Tremel Lewis all of Port Arthur, TX., and Ruth Ross of Houston TX.; god-daughter Ardenia Taylor and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021 at First Sixth Street Baptist Church, 548 Lincoln Avenue, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 8 a.m. until service time.

Burial will be Monday, September 13, 2021 at Houston National Cemetery.

