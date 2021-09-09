Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 1 to Sept. 7:

Sept. 1

An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Charles.

Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 3700 block of Grant.

Eddie Flood Jr., 35, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 2500 block of Gulfway Drive.

Brent Fontenot, 57, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2500 block of East Parkway.

Daron Fontenot, 61, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2500 block of East Parkway.

Sept. 2

Ricky Johnson, 31, was arrested for warrants, fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, and resist arrest search or transport in the 6600 block of 25 Th Street.

Criminal Trespass was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

An information report was filed in the 5200 block of East Parkway.

Criminal trespass was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.

Sept. 3

Criminal Mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Camden.

Sept. 4

Justin Weber, 39, was arrested for burglary of a vehicle in the 5000 block of Bellaire.

Tinh Pham, 31, was arrested for warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 3300 block of Bryan.

A criminal trespass warning was reported in the 4500 block of Wilson

An information report was filed in the 4200 block of Main.

A dog bite was reported in the 7000 block of Washington.

Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 6200 block of 39 th Street.

A hospice death was reported in the 2200 block of Owens.

Criminal mischief was reported in the 4900 block of Garfield.

Sept. 5

An assault was reported in the 6900 block of 39 th Street.

An assault was reported in the 6300 block of 32nd Street.

Sept. 6

A criminal trespass warning was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.

Street. An assault was reported in the 2100 block Owens.

A dog bite was reported in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.

Sept. 7