Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 30 to Sept. 5
Groves Police Department officers made the following arrests and responded to the following calls from Sept. 1 to Sept. 7:
Sept. 1
- An assault was reported in the 3100 block of Charles.
- Credit card or debit card abuse was reported in the 3700 block of Grant.
- Eddie Flood Jr., 35, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and warrants in the 2500 block of Gulfway Drive.
- Brent Fontenot, 57, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2500 block of East Parkway.
- Daron Fontenot, 61, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 2500 block of East Parkway.
Sept. 2
- Ricky Johnson, 31, was arrested for warrants, fail to identify fugitive intent give false information, and resist arrest search or transport in the 6600 block of 25Th Street.
- Criminal Trespass was reported in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- An information report was filed in the 5200 block of East Parkway.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 5000 block of Monroe.
Sept. 3
- Criminal Mischief was reported in the 6800 block of Camden.
Sept. 4
- Justin Weber, 39, was arrested for burglary of a vehicle in the 5000 block of Bellaire.
- Tinh Pham, 31, was arrested for warrants and possession of a controlled substance in the 3300 block of Bryan.
- A criminal trespass warning was reported in the 4500 block of Wilson
- An information report was filed in the 4200 block of Main.
- A dog bite was reported in the 7000 block of Washington.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 6200 block of 39th Street.
- A hospice death was reported in the 2200 block of Owens.
- Criminal mischief was reported in the 4900 block of Garfield.
Sept. 5
- An assault was reported in the 6900 block of 39th Street.
- An assault was reported in the 6300 block of 32nd Street.
Sept. 6
- A criminal trespass warning was reported in the 5000 block of 32nd Street.
- An assault was reported in the 2100 block Owens.
- A dog bite was reported in the 6400 block of 32nd Street.
Sept. 7
- Albert Londo, 29, was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the 6100 block of Groves.
- Criminal trespass was reported in the 6900 block of 32nd Street.
- An attempted burglary and a criminal trespass was reported in the 3400 block of Pure Atlantic.