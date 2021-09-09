expand
Ad Spot

September 9, 2021

Jarrel Jakeem Joseph

Port Arthur man on probation gets into fight, ditches gun & sentenced to federal prison

By PA News

Published 12:36 am Thursday, September 9, 2021

A Port Arthur man’s participation in a fight proved to be the lynchpin for a three-year federal prison sentence, authorities announced this week.

According to court documents referenced by the U.S. Attorney’s office, Jarrel Jakeem Joseph and several others were observed fighting March 31 by law enforcement in the 1600 block of Vicksburg Avenue in Port Arthur.

Joseph left the fight on foot and was seen discarding an object, authorities said, which was found and identified as a stolen semiautomatic pistol.

Joseph was indicted by a federal grand jury May 13 after it was learned he was placed on probation Oct. 8, 2020, for seven years after a deferred adjudication of guilt for felony possession of a controlled substance in Jefferson County.

Joseph is prohibited from possessing or receiving firearms as part of the deferred adjudication.

He pleaded guilty June 28 to receipt of a firearm while under indictment before U.S. District Judge Michael J. Truncale.

At that time, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said Joseph, 25, faced up to five years in federal prison.

Truncale sentenced Joseph to three years in federal prison on Tuesday.

“Mr. Joseph’s disregard for the law — and for the safety of his fellow Port Arthur residents — is vividly illustrated by his brazen carrying of a stolen handgun, despite his criminal status,” Ganjei said this week.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state and local Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, with a goal to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them, Ganjei said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Port Arthur Police Department investigated this case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Quinn prosecuted.

More News

FOOTBALL: ‘I was fighting’: Vincent beating double pneumonia, plans to return to Memorial sideline

MLB (UPDATE): Astros chalk up No. 100, WIN AL West crown

FOOTBALL: Bigger, faster, stronger: Cards QBs, Schultz tout work in weight room

Entrepreneur Sonja Edwards opens Fabulous K Boutique with tax help & more

Port Arthur adopts highest possible tax rate, which ultimately lowers taxes

Port Arthur man on probation gets into fight, ditches gun & sentenced to federal prison

Gulfway Drive’s Javier’s Car Audio can turn any vehicle into a moving sound machine

Business

Entrepreneur Sonja Edwards opens Fabulous K Boutique with tax help & more

Local

Port Arthur adopts highest possible tax rate, which ultimately lowers taxes

Local

Port Arthur man on probation gets into fight, ditches gun & sentenced to federal prison

Business

Gulfway Drive’s Javier’s Car Audio can turn any vehicle into a moving sound machine

Local

Search for next Port Arthur Economic Development Corporation CEO to include search firm

High School Sports

Titans ready to take on Cougars, build off strong season start

High School Sports

Bulldogs not looking past Tigers in non-district finale

Groves

Groves Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Local

Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Beaumont

65,000 masks, more donated to CHRISTUS

BREAKING NEWS

Health department reports half-dozen COVID deaths for Port Arthur & Mid County

High School Sports

Texas High School Football Player of the Week honor goes to Memorial standout

Business

PHOTO FEATURE — Starbucks, Chick-fil-A & more in works for Groves

Local

Port Arthur Police: Woman held 2 children, 1 adult at gunpoint

Local

FAITH & FAMILY — Pastor Harry Abrams Jr. pens book aimed at transforming thinking

Local

Port Arthur man jailed for stabbing girlfriend multiple times, police say

Local

Longtime Port Arthur Chamber leader Paige Snyder passes away

High School Sports

PHOTO GALLERY — Linebackers Fisher & Thornton anchor Titans’ championship defense

Business

Custom beauty bar opens in Nederland and you’re invited

Local

Port Arthur facility accused of violating Civil Rights Act with emissions

Local

Legendary Southeast Texas lawyer Walter Umphrey dies

Local

Gulf disturbance shows shower & thunderstorm development

Check this Out

ON THE RUN — Wife accused of orchestrating husband’s killing

Business

Local business owner still fighting COVID complications at Houston hospital