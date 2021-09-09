Entrepreneur Sonja Edwards opens Fabulous K Boutique with tax help & more

Sonja Edwards is one busy entrepreneur that’s constantly thinking ahead and anticipating how better to serve her clients.

The Port Arthur woman opened Fabulous K Boutique July 3 in The Mediplex building, 3920 FM 365. Large purple banners mark the entrance to the driveway with a nursing home facility to the left.

Inside, the main shop features elegant touches amid a purple and silver color theme.

The boutique

Edwards sells 100 percent human hair wigs and extensions and raw hair in a variety of styles and textures.

The no tangling, no shedding hair is of a 10A- very good quality, and 12A grade, which is even higher quality, she explained.

And if a customer wants something she doesn’t have on hand, she can order it and it will arrive in three to four days from China.

She did her homework in learning the trade.

“A lot of Googling, reviewing, reading reviews, going through different vendors,” Edwards said. “It took a lot of vendors. You have to decide what hair you want to sell because some vendors are good and some are not. You know, people have to wear the hair. I have to wear the hair.”

And she does. A framed photo in the shop shows her in one of the wigs with long soft waves.

As far as types of hair and wigs, natural colors are popular while body wave hair and straight hair are also sought after.

“The longer is really getting popular,” she said as she showed a 30-inch extension of dark Brazilian hair.

The extensions can be purchased and made into a wig.

While she doesn’t make the wigs yet, she plans to take a class and learn to make custom wigs.

Edwards walked to a mannequin head featuring a Diana Ross-style look where the owner can wear it “thick and full” or use a spray water body for the wet, just-out-of-the-shower look.

She turned the wig to show the inside cap area and how that particular wig is professionally made on a sewing machine. Nearby was a wig with straight hair that was hand made, she noted.

Ruby Sampson, one of her local clients, said she would recommend the shop to others, adding Edwards has great prices and great hair.

Besides hair, Sampson also purchases lashes from the shop, she said.

Besides the different textures, there are also different colors. Blonde wigs allow the customer to go with exotic colors like yellow, wild purple or even pink. The darker haired ones feature red hair color or highlights, she said of the many combinations.

The road to business ownership

Edwards actually has three businesses in one; the hair boutique, a tax service and cleaning service.

In 2018 she got into the cleaning business, taking on jobs cleaning houses and businesses. She put out flyers advertising her work but didn’t get a whole lot of business.

“So I kind of ventured out and decided I wanted to have a boutique,” she said. “I was going to do clothes and accessories like shoes but felt like there were already so many people doing that. Yes there are a lot of people who do hair. I was a little more interested in doing hair

because it’s less stuff that I’d have to order. It was at home.”

But that wasn’t all for the aggressive businesswoman.

She later wanted to learn to do taxes so her and a friend out of Lake Charles went to training through Jackson-Hewett and got hired.

They learned to do taxes “and ventured off from there and I ended up here.”

The hair boutique is a year-round business, she said, adding during tax season she will have some help with that portion of the work.

She still does the cleaning jobs but basically only takes on small jobs until she is able to get more help.

Fabulous K Boutique is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

She also offers after-hours service and leaves a note on her door with instructions on how to reach her.

The boutique can be reached at 409-237-5105.

The business can be found on Instagram and she is currently updating its business page.