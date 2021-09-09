expand
Port Neches Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Port Neches Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5:

  • Stacy Baker, 43, possession of a controlled substance
  • David Wagstaff, 42, other agency warrant(s)
  • Dustin Bearden, 37, other agency warrant(s)
  • Max Morell, 36, other agency warrant(s)
  • Wesley Dupuy, 38, other agency warrant(s)

Port Neches Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5:

Aug. 30

  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of Sycamore.
  • A person was arrested for possession of a controlled substance in the 900 block of Ninth Street.

Aug. 31

  • No reports.

Sept. 1

  • No reports.

Sept. 2

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2000 block of Merriman.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 3000 block of Eighth Street.
  • Criminal mischief was reported in the 600 block of Lee.

Sept. 3

  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1100 block of Wagner.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.

Sept. 4

  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 800 block of Magnolia.
  • Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 800 block of Ridgewood Drive.
  • A person was arrested for other agency warrant(s) in the 2600 block of 12th Street.

Sept. 5

  • No reports.

