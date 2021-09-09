expand
September 10, 2021

Roland “Buddy” Cyril Stansbury

By PA News

Published 8:21 pm Thursday, September 9, 2021

Roland “Buddy” Cyril Stansbury, 89, of Groves passed away peacefully on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Buddy was born Oct. 1, 1931, to Roland Cyrille and Leonie Stansbury in Port Arthur.

He was a 1949 graduate of Bishop Byrne High School, a 1953 graduate (chemistry) of Lamar State College of Technology, and a life-long resident of Pt Neches-Groves.

He worked at Gulf Oil Refinery (later Chevron) from 1953 until retirement in 1989.

A proud Eagle Scout, Buddy relished sharing his love of the outdoors with his kids on many family camping adventures.

Buddy was known to all for his humbleness, gentleness, kindness and generosity.

He was intelligent, wise, and loving.

Buddy was preceded in death by his first wife, Annabelle Taylor Stansbury, founder and matriarch of the Taylor Dance Studio, who passed away after 45 years of loving marriage and partnership, and by his sister Barbara Fey Cunningham.

He is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Beverly Landrum; three children, Tami (and Chuck) McIntire, Scott Stansbury, and Todd Stansbury (and Patti Cary); seven grandchildren, Blake (and Emily) McIntire, Dayle (and Gregg) Koester, Reid McIntire, Marissa (and Taylor) Gaines, Cody (and Stephanie) Stansbury, Ashley Stansbury, and Skye Stansbury; five great grandchildren, Ethan, Grant, and Carson Koester, Natalie McIntire, and Ava Stansbury; and four stepchildren, Jay (and Deanna) Dumesnil, Gayle (and Howard) LeMaire, Kurt (and Shelley) Dumesnil, and Charles (and Patricia) Landrum.

A visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 10, from 4:00-6:00pm, with a Rosary recited at 6:00pm, at Levingston Funeral Home in Groves.

A funeral mass will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, 10:00am, at Immaculate Conception-St Peter the Apostle Parish.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to make memorial contributions may send them to: Immaculate Conception-St Peter the Apostle Parish, 6250 Washington Blvd, Groves, TX 77619, the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund (www.curealz.org), or to a charity of choice.

