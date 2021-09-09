expand
September 10, 2021

Tropical disturbance could hit Gulf of Mexico next week

By PA News

Published 1:11 pm Thursday, September 9, 2021

A tropical wave near Central America will move over the Bay of Campeche by Saturday.

The National Weather Service provided this storm track on Thursday.

This disturbance has a 30 percent chance for development before it runs into Mexico early next week.

Moisture from this system will give us high rain chances starting Sunday, and continuing through much of next week.

As much as 5 to 10 inches of rain is possible from this system.

During periods of heavy rain, roads can flood. If you can’t tell how deep the water is on the road, turn around, and don’t drown.

