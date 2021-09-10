expand
September 11, 2021

Junior Miss Mexican Heritage Queen Elaina Escobedo, left, and Miss Mexican Heritage Queen Ariel Wimberly. Courtesy photo

Mexican Fiesta set for Saturday

By PA News

Published 12:20 am Friday, September 10, 2021

The Mexican Heritage Society of Port Arthur is hosting its annual Fiesta on Saturday.

Open to the public, the fun starts when doors open at 9 a.m.

The opening ceremony kicks off at 9:45 a.m.

The children’s costume contest gets going at 10:15 a.m.

Traditional pageants in age groups follow before the evening’s promenade and dance.

Admission is $5 for children 3-11 and $10 for general admission 12 and up. Senior citizens, 65 and up, are $5.

Plenty of vendors are planned.

Held at the Robert A. “Bob” Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur, the fundraiser includes dancers, live music, authentic Mexican food, children’s activities and more.

“In Mexico most of the events are held outside, so we asked the Civic Center if we could extend to outside and they agreed,” Mexican Heritage Society President Zulema Escobedo told Port Arthur Newsmedia this summer. “Last time we ended up having someone inside that wanted to be outside, so two vendors traded places.”

