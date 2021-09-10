Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5

Troy Landry, 52, warrant other agency/resist arrest, search or transport

Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5:

Aug. 30

Sexual assault, robbery and criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of U.S. 69.

Terroristic threat of family -household was reported in in the 3400 block of Avenue N.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of FM 365.

Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 3600 block of North FM 365.

Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 2600 Nederland Avenue.

A person was taken into custody on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of North 22 nd Street.