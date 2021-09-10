Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Aug. 30 to Sept. 5
Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5
- Elijah Bardwell, 17, warrant other agency
- William Sanderson, 49, warrant other agency
- Troy Landry, 52, warrant other agency/resist arrest, search or transport
- Matthew Diel, 34, warrant other agency
- Tavian McGowan, 30, warrant other agency
- Jesus Villasenor-Contrera, 23, warrant other agency
- Jonathan Kegler, 39, warrant other agency
Nederland Police Department officers responded to the following calls from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5:
Aug. 30
- Sexual assault, robbery and criminal mischief was reported in the 3200 block of U.S. 69.
- Terroristic threat of family -household was reported in in the 3400 block of Avenue N.
- Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 2000 block of FM 365.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 3600 block of North FM 365.
- Forgery financial instrument was reported in the 2600 Nederland Avenue.
- A person was taken into custody on another agency’s warrant in the 1100 block of North 22nd Street.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1800 block of Nederland Avenue.
Aug. 31
- Terroristic threat was reported in the 2300 block of FM 365.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported near Boston Avenue and 10th Street.
- Assault offensive touch -family violence in the 1200 block of South 14th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2200 block of Avenue E.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant and resisting arrest, search or transport in the 2400 block of Nederland Avenue.
- Possession of a controlled substance in a school zone was reported in the 2100 block of North 18th Street.
Sept. 1
- A person was taken into custody on a mental commitment in the 3000 block of Avenue A.
- An information report was completed in the 100 block of South 27th Street.
- A death was reported in the 1500 block of Hamilton Court.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 100 block of South 15th Street.
- A person was arrested in the 100 block of North 20th Street.
Sept. 2
- Assault family violence -impede breathing/circulation was reported in the 700 block of South 13th Street.
- Found property was reported in the 1900 block of Nederland Avenue.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 1400 block of Boston.
Sept. 3
- A theft was reported in the 3100 block of FM 365.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported in the1700 block of Avenue M.
- Burglary of a habitation was reported in the 1600 block of FM 365.
- A theft was reported in the 800 block of South 14th Street.
- A person was found to be in possession of a controlled substance in the 2100 block of FM 365.
- Recovered stolen property was reported in the 1300 block of South 13th Street.
Sept. 4
- No reports.
Sept. 5
- Assault family violence was reported in the 900 block of South Twin City Highway.
- Leaving the scene of an accident was reported in the 400 block of North 2 ½ Street.
- Assault -family violence was reported in the 1700 block of Avenue M.
- A person was arrested on another agency’s warrant in the 3600 block of FM 365.