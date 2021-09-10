Weather Service details tropical storm threat to Texas

The National Hurricane Center announced there is a 70 percent chance for tropical development in the western Gulf of Mexico Sunday into early next week.

A tropical wave in the western Caribbean will reach the Bay of Campeche by Sunday, and will move north or northwest towards Mexico or Texas.

A tropical depression or tropical storm looks like the most likely scenario, according to the National Weather Service.

“The more significant part of this system is going to be the large amount of rain and flooding,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

“People in Texas and Louisiana need to watch updated forecasts through this weekend. Starting Sunday through much of next week, some areas could see 5 to 10 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts of 15 to 20 inches.”