September 11, 2021

RELIGION BRIEFS — Port Artur church to celebrate 48th year

By PA News

Published 12:15 am Saturday, September 11, 2021

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., features “Happy Hour Bible Study” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The teacher and expositor is church superintendent Pamela Joyce Anderson. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Solid Rock Baptist Church, 1337 East 5th St., continues “From Babylon to Timbuktu” series during the 11 a.m. service Sunday. Director of Evangelism and Counseling Rev. Harry Abrams Jr. will deliver the message. The church is practicing the social distancing and mask wearing recommendations given by the Centers for Disease Control. For more information, call 409-983-7654.

Charlotte’s Cupboard will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 18 at 1919 Jefferson Drive. Charlotte’s Cupboard is open to everyone.

Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church, 1919 Jefferson Drive, will celebrate a 48th anniversary with Family and Friend Day at 10 a.m. Sept. 19.

Christian Faith Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate Pastors Albert and Charlotte Moses’ 18th Year Appreciation. The theme for this occasion is “Trusting In His holy Word” taken from Hebrews 1:2.In honor of the pastors’ celebration, the following event is scheduled.

  • Pastor & First Lady’s 18th Appreciation Banquet to be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 at The Pompano Club, 330 Twin City Highway in Port Neches.
  • Pastor and First Lady’s 18th Anniversary Celebration service will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 14 at the church, 1919 Jefferson Drive.

Religion announcements must be submitted by 5 p.m. Thursday to appear in the Saturday publication. Announcements may be emailed to panews@panews.com or sent to Port Arthur News, 2349 Memorial Blvd. Please provide a contact number to The News in case questions arise.

