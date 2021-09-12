4 PM UPDATE: Tropical Storm Nicholas shifts slightly west

Tropical Storm Nicholas is forecast to make landfall on the middle Texas coast late Monday or Tuesday.

However, if it stays out over the Gulf longer, it could become a hurricane.

According to the National Weather Service, regardless of development, weather watchers are expecting 5 to 15 inches of rain, with local areas seeing as much as 20 to 30 inches.

“Expect to see street flooding during periods of heavy rain, and possibly enter homes and businesses,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

“The highest risk area is southeast Texas.”

Tides will run 1 to 2 feet above normal in our region. During high tide, minor coastal flooding is expected, Erickson said.

The Forecast track has shifted a little to the west, but still a flash flood scenario is setting up for SE TX and SW LA.