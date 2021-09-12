expand
September 13, 2021

Tropical Storm Nicholas expected to make Texas landfall Tuesday

By PA News

Published 12:01 pm Sunday, September 12, 2021

Tropical Storm Nicholas is forecast to make landfall on the middle Texas coast Tuesday.

However, if it stays out over the Gulf longer, it could become a hurricane and make landfall on the upper Texas or southwest Louisiana coast on Wednesday.

“Regardless of development, we are expecting 5 to 10 inches of rain, with local areas seeing as much as 15 to 25 inches,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

“Expect to see street flooding during periods of heavy rain, and possibly enter homes and businesses.”

Tides will run 1 to 2 feet above normal. During high tide, minor coastal flooding is expected.

Winds will be gusty Tuesday and Wednesday, which could blow some tree limbs down and cause a few power outages.

