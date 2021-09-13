10 AM STORM UPDATE: Chance remains for hurricane before landfall

Tropical Storm Nicholas is forecast to make landfall on the middle Texas coast later Monday or Monday night.

There is a chance it could become a category one hurricane before landfall.

Regardless of development, “we are expecting 5 to 10 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible,” Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson said.

According to the National Weather Service, Southeast Texas can expect to see street flooding during periods of heavy rain, and possibly enter homes and businesses.

The risk area covers the entire region through Wednesday.

Tides will run 1 to 4 feet above normal in our region, with the higher values in southeast Texas.

During high tides, minor coastal flooding is expected.