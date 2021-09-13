10 PM SUNDAY: Tropical storm watch in place for Jefferson County

Tropical Storm Nicholas is forecast to make landfall on the Texas coast on Tuesday.

The landfall location has shifted further north up the Texas coast, and a tropical storm watch is in place now for Jefferson County.

The longer it stays out over water, the better chance it has of becoming a category 1 hurricane.

Regardless of development, we are still expecting a significant flash flood event, with area-wide rain totals of 5 to 15 inches, and local areas seeing as much as 20 to 30 inches.

Expect to see street flooding during periods of heavy rain, and possibly enter homes and businesses.

The highest risk area is southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana.

Tides will run 1 to 4 feet above normal in our region, with the highest values in southeast Texas and Cameron Parish.

During high tide, coastal flooding is expected and the roads that are most vulnerable will see water come across them in coastal sections of Jefferson County and Cameron Parish.