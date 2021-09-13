Carol Ann Broussard Theriot, 75, of Kountze, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born on July 7, 1946, in Port Arthur to Leo F. Broussard and Edith Raye Broussard.

Carol graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Port Acres.

She served in the United States Air Force for a time during the Vietnam War era.

She worked as a civilian at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City and retired from Tinker after 30 years.

Carol enjoyed RVing with her husband Charlie and spending time with her grandchildren and family.

She had a green thumb and enjoyed tending her many flowers, plants, and shrubs.

She is survived by her husband, Charlie Theriot of Kountze; children, Troy Barbieri and wife Deana of Muskogee, OK, and Tara Barbieri of DeBary, FL; step-children, Monica Tremont of Silsbee, and Brandi Young and husband Cary of Lumberton; grandchildren, Lance Barbieri, Alexzandria Nelson, and Allison Nelson; step-grandchildren, Lane Tremont, Brandon Young, Bailey Young, and Chloe Young; siblings, Cathy Purgahn and husband Bob of Silsbee, Keith Broussard of Austin, Kirk Broussard and wife Glenda of Port Acres, and Cara Broussard; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Baylee.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

A Memorial Service to celebrate Carol Ann’s life will be held at 2PM Friday, September 17, 2021 at Farmer Funeral Home.